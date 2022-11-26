Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. inducts 13 new members into Fredericksburg graduate chapter

The local chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. has inducted 13 new members into its graduate chapter, Alpha Alpha Alpha Zeta. Demetress Dawson, Ashley Dean, Brigette Fitzgerald, Ryshauna Graham, Ronika Jackson, Tawnia Jeffrey, Cynthia McCallum, Adrienne Moore, Annellen Robertson, Shuvon Shamsid–Deen, Lynn Sims, AlKedra Tyler and Ashley Williamson joined the sorority to champion Zeta’s national programs and causes, impacting local communities.

Founded in 1920 at Howard University in Washington, D.C., Zeta Phi Beta has over 125,000 members in more than 850 chapters around the world and is made up of diverse, college-educated women who attained baccalaureate, master’s, juris doctor, doctoral and other professional degrees.

The organization has logged countless hours of voluntary service to educate the public, assist youth, provide scholarships, support organized charities and promote legislation for social and civil change. In addition it has partnerships with organizations such as Stork’s Nest, March of Dimes, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, AARP, American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, St. Jude Children’s Research and Veteran’s Rock.

Alpha Alpha Alpha Zeta serves the city of Fredericksburg and Stafford, Caroline, King George and Spotsylvania counties. The sorority has continued to hold true to its ideals and purpose as well as thrive and flourish while adapting to the ever-changing needs of a new century and expects that its newest members will continue to grow and become trailblazers for Zeta.