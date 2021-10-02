Armchair Ventures: Hiking Blue Ridge Tunnel makes for a great day

Hiking the 3-plus-mile Blue Ridge Mountain tunnel trail is not tough, but for some strange reason it was oddly satisfying. At least it was to me, and I may have to go back and do it again someday.
If you combine the tunnel hike with a really super good lunch at the Blue Mountain Brewery that is not far down the mountain, well, you have the recipe for a top-notch day trip from the Fredericksburg vicinity.
By now, if you like hiking or simply enjoy the outdoors, you have surely seen stories about the reopening of this former railroad tunnel that cuts through the mountains at Rockfish Gap west of Charlottesville, at the tiny village of Afton.
I rounded up a few friends, and four of us set off to make a day of it. Before my sister died, I use to drive over that way fairly often to visit at Keswick, but not more than a time or two since 2010. The drive over and back, through the beautiful farm country in Orange County, was itself worth the trip.
By the time we got there, it was past noon and I was out-voted on the issue of “Do we eat lunch before or after the tunnel?” Which is how, with a quick online search, we happened to find the brewery.
It offers first-rate food and a decent variety of beers and wines, with excellent selections of the latter to choose from. (I sampled others’ drinks.)
All this in a county so rural that, in 1968, when a hurricane swept through, there was much loss of life and few facilities to care for those left homeless afterward. This wasn’t the Nelson County I remembered from reporting on that hurricane’s aftermath so long ago.
When the then-C&O Railroad abandoned the old Blue Ridge tunnel in 1944 in the midst of World War II, what had been a marvel of civil engineering was left to rot. One thing we all appreciated on this walk/hike was a number of plaques giving us the history of this project.
The Blue Ridge Tunnel, also known as the Claudius Crozet Tunnel after the Frenchman who designed it, was constructed between 1850-1858 through nearly a mile of granite mountain (4,273 feet to be exact).
Remember that this feat was accomplished with explosives, but without power equipment of any kind. Let that sink in. Think about it again at the restored tunnel, tracks and ties removed, replaced with a cinder walking surface.
I’m not trying to be melodramatic here, but we need reminders such as this tunnel of what humans did without power equipment of any kind, using their incredible ingenuity and sheer hard labor than we can imagine in the 21st century. Enough said, I’ll get off the soapbox.
Incidentally, there’s a small plaque at the east entrance by the American Society of Civil Engineers honoring this place. The tunnel was finished just in time, ironically, for the Civil War. When I read Bruce Catton’s “Grant Takes Command,” a few weeks ago, I grasped as never before at the significance of the railroads in that deadly confrontation. And the two commanding generals in that war knew it only too well.
Walking the old railroad tunnel was about what we expected: Long, cool, damp—and dark as the inside of a cow. There’s a place not far in from the east side where water streams down the rock walls on both sides.
If you haven’t caved or “tunneled,” there are a few basics you’ll want to know: take good walking shoes that can handle dampness and lights—lots of ’em, headlamps and strong flashlights. Also bring a light jacket, as most underground places are about 56 degrees, year-round, whether it’s deep caves or long tunnels.
Don’t worry about the time. It may seem longer, but walked at an average adult pace, you’ll be inside less than 20 minutes. I timed it coming back and it was 19—right around a 3 mph walk.
Oh, and one more thing. The relocated tracks for what is now CSX Railroad are just next door to the south. We heard a train pass as we entered to return. It was deafening. What must it sound like when you’re inside the tube?
On the initial pass through, I felt something odd on my left foot. I shined the light down on my shoe and the entire rubber sole of my sneakers was attached only by a half-inch “hinge” at the front. I tore it off, stuck it in my daypack and walked on.
As I walked eastward, I wondered who might be passing along 700 feet above me on the Appalachian Trail, heading south for Springer Mountain, Ga., or north for Mount Katahdin, Maine.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
