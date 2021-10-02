Armchair Ventures: Hiking Blue Ridge Tunnel makes for a great day

All this in a county so rural that, in 1968, when a hurricane swept through, there was much loss of life and few facilities to care for those left homeless afterward. This wasn’t the Nelson County I remembered from reporting on that hurricane’s aftermath so long ago.

When the then-C&O Railroad abandoned the old Blue Ridge tunnel in 1944 in the midst of World War II, what had been a marvel of civil engineering was left to rot. One thing we all appreciated on this walk/hike was a number of plaques giving us the history of this project.

The Blue Ridge Tunnel, also known as the Claudius Crozet Tunnel after the Frenchman who designed it, was constructed between 1850-1858 through nearly a mile of granite mountain (4,273 feet to be exact).

Remember that this feat was accomplished with explosives, but without power equipment of any kind. Let that sink in. Think about it again at the restored tunnel, tracks and ties removed, replaced with a cinder walking surface.

I’m not trying to be melodramatic here, but we need reminders such as this tunnel of what humans did without power equipment of any kind, using their incredible ingenuity and sheer hard labor than we can imagine in the 21st century. Enough said, I’ll get off the soapbox.