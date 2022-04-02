Armchair Ventures: It's time to go out and see the world again

If the bad old pandemic has kept you close to home the last couple years, and you have the means to travel, by all means, get out and see some of the world.

Travel is good for the mind and soul. It brings us into contact with all kinds of folks we might not otherwise meet, much less talk to.

How else, for example, would I chat with an Ohio trucker and find out he’s only in his mid-50s but his greatest frustration with long-haul trucking is that there are few opportunities for exercise? And with three heart attacks in his medical history, that really troubles him.

“I’m on the road 11 hours at a time and by the time my work day is over, I don’t have the energy or any means to get much exercise,” he told me. “I’m exhausted.”

We met because we sat beside each other on a flight from Chicago to Baltimore last week. I didn’t even get his name.

Then there was Barbara, who, on another flight, not only told me her name but what she did for a living: “I sell drugs for a living!” she said, laughing. As a pharmaceutical rep, she likes to get folks’ attention that way. “Been doing it for years,” she said.

There was some applause and many smiles when she stood up after we landed in Phoenix and showed off her T-shirt with a big blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flag on front.

Barbara was going home after visiting her dad, who lives north of San Francisco. A lively one, she was, but fun to chat with.

On another of the five plane trips this jaunt required, my seatmate was Grace, a pleasant 70-year-old grandma who looked like she might have been 50. Grace was traveling to Boston with her 16-year-old grandson for a family visit. She had an aisle seat, while her grandson wanted the window because “he loves airplanes and flying,” she remarked.

My travels took me to Oakland, where I met my son Tim and we went home to San Rafael for a day, then back to OAK (identifier for Oakland airport) to catch a flight to Eugene, Oregon. (Confused? Hey! We’re only getting started.)

We met my other son, Patrick, in Eugene, where we had a great visit for a few days. This was the first time I had been with both sons at once in at least two years. That happens when your adult kids live on the other side of the continent and there’s a pandemic.

Next year, I’m already thinking I’ll do the same trip but leave out the side trip from Oakland to Phoenix and the shuttle ride to Prescott for a few days there before heading back to Arizona’s metropolis for two more flights (to Chicago and Baltimore) and a train ride to Fredericksburg. Whew. Home at last! That was a bit too much, even for me.

For most of us, the notion of traveling every day like this is mind-boggling. And then I remember, there are people whose jobs require them to travel like this for a living. They do it all the time: sales-people, those who work in the travel industry and many government careers, to cite three examples.

I especially liked the visit to Eugene, where spring was just beginning to blossom and we found interesting things to do. It’s a beautiful area, generally, in a beautiful state.

We enjoyed several nice walks in one neighborhood; took a look afoot at downtown Eugene, and tried to visit the attractive Museum of Natural History on the University of Oregon campus which, unfortunately, was closed that day.

But the highlights were a fine walk in Pisgah Park and a visit to the Cascades Raptor Center in the foothills on the west side of Eugene. That walk—or hike, if you prefer—led us along an easy trail beside the McKenzie River, southward, then up through woods and across fields in gorgeous country.

The park’s signature mountain climb was practically paved with people (as the parking lot had indicated), when those who knew the park said there were enough trails that we could avoid the hilltop crowds and find a good walk on another route. They were right.

The raptor center was spectacular. Located on the slope of a steep hill, it housed several dozen hawks, eagles and owls, none of them capable of taking care of themselves in the wild. As the closing hour approached, we noticed that several owl species began to vocalize and wished we could have stayed longer to hear more.

One bald eagle in the collection was believed to be 34 years old, and had lived most of those years at the facility. A favorite was the peregrine falcons—they had two—and a huge, brooding gray goshawk. I could have spent the day at the raptor center. I never did see the harrier or the barn owl, although I believe the center has one of each.

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.

