Armchair Ventures: On to Fargo—yes, that Fargo

“You’re going where?” I got a lot of that when I mentioned to friends I was heading to Fargo this summer. “Fargo,” as in North Dakota, I repeated. But it didn’t really connect till I said, “As in ‘Fargo,’ the movie.”

“Oh! That Fargo.”

Yep, and while the tourism folks in “that Fargo” are used to reactions like my friends’, they jumped on it, marketing their out-of-the-way area as: “Fargo: North of Normal.” And if that isn’t good enough, they stuck a big yellow Stump Grinder out front of their visitor center. Remember the grinder in the comic horror film?

So I tagged along on a friend’s trip to one of America’s less-visited places, North Dakota, and I have to say, it was fun. I liked the people, who are a whole bunch closer to “normal” than Hollywood would like us to think.

Revealing vignette: When I left the quite good Fargo Air Museum at the city’s airport, my Uber driver was a student at North Dakota State University, and on the way back downtown drove through the campus. It was lots bigger and nicer than I’d imagined. “Oh,” he said, “So you’re from Virginia. JMU is a big rival of ours.” Who would’ve guessed it, eh?

So, yes, as I continually rediscover, whether it’s in Outer Mongolia or West Fargo, it really is a pretty small world out there.

In over a week’s time, we saw a lot of Fargo and its joined-at-the-hip twin, Moorhead, Minnesota, which is just a short walk across a bridge over the legendary Red River. I mean, you wouldn’t dream you are crossing into another state: You see the same people, accent and homes, but in two different states.

And I might as well put this out first: To me, the most interesting thing I found during this trip was not in Fargo. Our hotel was a block from City Hall, the library and a few other key buildings along the Red River.

On the other side of that narrow river—in Moorhead—is a beautiful small park that features several unusual buildings. These are, together, the Hjemkomst Center. No misspelling. Many settlers here were Northern Europeans, and a lot of those were Norwegians. “Hjemkomst” means “Welcome” in Norwegian. And I won’t even try to pronounce it.

This park has a fine county history museum in the basement. But the main attractions here are a full-size replica Viking longboat and a hand-built copy of a Viking church from around the year 900 AD.

Robert Asp, a retired high school counselor, became intrigued with boats of the Vikings in the 1980s, and after extensive research, set out to build one. A book should be written about this, but he spent years on the project, hoping to sail it to Norway when finished. Asp lived to finish his boat but died before he could take a voyage in it.

That challenge was left to four of his adult children, who trained a crew of 13 to take the 76-foot sail-and-oar-driven craft to Norway. It is a great story and a beautiful boat. If you get near Fargo, do not miss either the boat or the lovely small church, also crafted entirely from wood.

In my time there, I won’t claim to have seen everything, but I saw enough to know a fine, well-run small city with people I liked and found easy and enjoyable to talk to.

Here are a few other random things I especially liked: An awesome doughnut shop with 73 varieties and super good coffee (Sandy’s); a small but well-designed zoo with otters, camels, wolves and more; an excellent public library with its own quite decent deli where you watch your sandwich being built.

And there’s more. A good local art museum, canoe and kayak rentals on the Red River (but apparently only on weekends—boo) and trails galore—people here like to walk and hike. There were also outdoor gatherings downtown near our (Radisson) hotel routinely, and a ton more cool stuff I was still learning about when we headed out on a three-day bus tour to see what the rest of North Dakota looks like.

The bus tour took us nearly all the way across the state to Montana, North Dakota’s western neighbor. When you’re in Medora, the map says it’s about 10 miles to the state line. So our trip took us from Minnesota to within a few miles of Montana.

I must mention the wonderful Theodore Roosevelt National Park near Medora. What a glorious place, with the Little Missouri River winding through beautiful canyons and grassy meadows, many of them with buffalo herds and other wildlife. The park is split into two separate tracts of land, one of them including Roosevelt’s Elkhorn Ranch lands on the river.

The then-future President left New York and moved to his Dakota property after the deaths of his wife, Alice, and his mother, Mittie, within 24 hours in 1884. While he did not remain long in the ranching business, returning to his old life in New York politics, Roosevelt often wrote warmly about life there and clearly had mixed feelings about it.

Today, the rough timber ranch buildings he had built have long gone, but the USDA has only fairly recently acquired the property where it was located.

It is, like much of the land around it, beautiful country, surely worth a good visit. And if you love camping and hiking, I can’t imagine a better place to roam … in warm weather. This is not far from the Canadian border to the north, or the Montana line to the west, and winters here get seriously cold. In fact, an unusually severe winter and the loss of many of his cattle was a factor in Roosevelt’s giving up the Dakota property and heading back to New York to resume his political career.

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.