Armchair Ventures: Roaming the gateway to the Grand

Anyway, I’m always glad to reacquaint myself with Flag, which rightly claims to be the “Capital of Northern Arizona,” since it is the only sizeable city on what Arizonans term “the Rim.” That’s Arizona’s chunk of the vast Colorado Plateau, an elevated piece of territory with a footprint in at least four states.

Years ago on an early trip there, my sister wanted to show me an area south of the city in the National Forest, where two long lakes lie along a miles-long stream. I had forgotten about it until reading about birds and wildlife there a few months back. A little research revealed that a spectacular woodpecker inhabits that forest in winter months.

More reading convinced me we needed a road trip to look for Lewis’s Woodpecker. This isn’t just any woodpecker. One bird guidebook describes it as “bizarre” in appearance, scarce and localized in the west. It was named for Meriwether Lewis, renowned co-explorer of the upper Missouri River watershed, Rocky Mountains and northwest coast.

Well, our trip turned into a terrific weekender, and we saw everything else we had hoped for. But we did not see the bird we sought, although other, local birders had reportedly seen them recently in the vicinity of Mary’s Lake south of Flagstaff.