Armchair Ventures: Roaming the gateway to the Grand

I Just GOT back to Virginia from a second visit to the Southwest
this year. This time, we ventured into Arizona’s high country for a couple of days in Flagstaff and a few of that city’s nearby sights.
I’ve been to Flag—as locals call it—more times than I could count, and might have chosen to buy a place there if it wasn’t so much like New England in wintertime. Snow? You bet, and plenty of it, up there at the 7,000-foot level (it hits 8,000 feet a few miles northwest of town on the road to the Grand Canyon).
My sister, Ann, who died in 2010, lived a few miles outside Flagstaff in a beautiful “green” home she and her then-husband Dick created with an architect’s help some years ago. It was a showcase place, backed up against, and surrounded on two sides, by the Coconino National Forest.
I remember wandering outside there one morning, finding broken pieces of elk horn, the result of two males doing battle in the springtime.
If I could have afforded it, I’d have bought that place in a heartbeat when they moved back to the Charlottesville area. Long story short, he loved it there but she did not like the cultural scene. And my sister was an opinionated individual, to put it gently.
Anyway, I’m always glad to reacquaint myself with Flag, which rightly claims to be the “Capital of Northern Arizona,” since it is the only sizeable city on what Arizonans term “the Rim.” That’s Arizona’s chunk of the vast Colorado Plateau, an elevated piece of territory with a footprint in at least four states.
Years ago on an early trip there, my sister wanted to show me an area south of the city in the National Forest, where two long lakes lie along a miles-long stream. I had forgotten about it until reading about birds and wildlife there a few months back. A little research revealed that a spectacular woodpecker inhabits that forest in winter months.
More reading convinced me we needed a road trip to look for Lewis’s Woodpecker. This isn’t just any woodpecker. One bird guidebook describes it as “bizarre” in appearance, scarce and localized in the west. It was named for Meriwether Lewis, renowned co-explorer of the upper Missouri River watershed, Rocky Mountains and northwest coast.
Well, our trip turned into a terrific weekender, and we saw everything else we had hoped for. But we did not see the bird we sought, although other, local birders had reportedly seen them recently in the vicinity of Mary’s Lake south of Flagstaff.
I can’t say I was surprised. It is a sprawling forest, with huge tracts of land, both forested and open. There is supposed to be a prairie dog town somewhere in the mix, but we did not find that either, and finally realized we were relying on old info. And prairie dogs often move their underground towns, in part because there are a wide range of predators and guess what they love to dine on? If you guessed those cute little prairie dogs, you guessed right!
The renowned Museum of Northern Arizona was another top target on our to-do list that weekend. And museums—unlike birds—stay in one place.
I can’t say enough good things about the museum. Let’s just say, if you’ve been to Flagstaff and skipped it, you need to go back.
At the moment, I think one of the top exhibits there is a strange-looking brown blob that came from outer space. Yes, literally. It’s about the size of a child’s pillow, has a lumpy exterior and is made of nickel and iron. It looks as though it might weigh 15–20 pounds.
Actually, it’s a 400-pound meteorite that streaked through earth’s atmosphere and buried itself in the ground in 1939. It was discovered near the Arizona Meteor Crater. And don’t even tell me if you haven’t made at least one trip to the crater. It’s true-life sci-fi.
Yes, you can touch the space blob. In fact, that’s my hand on it in the photograph I’ve included. And yes, it really did come from outer space. It’s the real deal, as I hear so often.
No stay in Flagstaff is complete without a night in a motel near the mainline of the Santa Fe Railroad—now correctly called the BNSF (for Burlington Northern–Santa Fe Railroad). I mention this because, as thousands find out every year, most of this city’s motels lie in a valley stretching east–west along the tracks. If the rumble of long freights during the night bothers you, well, look for a place as far from the tracks as you can. Unfortunately, many of the motels are close to them. As ours was.
Fortunately, I have lived near the railroad tracks in Spotsylvania County for decades, and I like the sound of trains passing through in the night.
Then there is the food and other stuff. There is much to see and do in Flagstaff. The scenery is spectacular; food and housing are fine and varied. There are many outdoor gear shops—really good ones.
Other sights, to name only a handful, include the Lowell Observatory, the San Francisco Peaks—a grouping of the highest mountains in the state, with more trails than you could hike or ski in years—and the Flagstaff Arboretum.
And then, if you get bored, there is this ginormous ditch in the ground an hour or so north of town where you can wander forever, but you might not ever find your way out of the place. Yes, Flagstaff is the gateway to the Grand Canyon.
Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.
