Armchair Ventures: Take your camera and hit the road

Spring has definitely sprung, and never more so than heading into May. Despite some near-freezing nights in late April, nature could only be put off so long.

Everything seems to be on the move now, human and otherwise. Of course, the great spring migration of birds is well underway. In North America, that means the flyways that most of the birds follow are highly active now.

Three days ago, I heard the first hummingbird at the feeder I actually remembered to put up last week. A few days before that I heard a Bobwhite Quail. The quail, once a familiar bird in my neighborhood, and much of America, has all but disappeared in recent years, so hearing a quail’s distinctive whistling call several days in a row was exciting.

This month also means the people who are enamored of birds are out hunting for them with binoculars and cameras. I know from experience that if birds number in the millions, the humans who seek them out easily number in at least the hundreds of thousands, if not considerably more.

I know that because those members of the human tribe included me, when I was younger, and I wore out four—count ’em, four—VW Beetles in my 20s and a lot of that was driving to cool places to see migratory birds.

Everywhere I went, there were plenty of people doing the same thing.

Well, I thought about these things when my son, Tim, went to Florida last week for a bird photography course. The instructor was a Montana pro whose credits include publications in the finest periodicals and journals.

It was a course involving hard work and long hours, and if getting dirty was a concern, stay home. (He sent me a fine photo of a turkey vulture soaring, which he took lying on his back in mud.)

We texted a lot about this in the evening after he had been out in the boonies every day taking bird photos. He knew a lot going in, but learned a lot more and, as we both knew, this was not basic level picture-taking. “If you take a course like this and haven’t even read the user’s manual, you will be overwhelmed,” he said.

When I put in those years of “bird travel” it was a lot of fun and cost was definitely a limitation: I couldn’t afford to fly, no matter the destination.

For the most part, I went to National Wildlife Refuges, a massive network of lands managed by the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service for various species of wildlife. Many of the refuges exist primarily for migratory birds. There are hundreds of these lands in all sorts of out-of-the-way places, and people who enjoy seeing, studying and photographing wildlife are quite familiar with these lands which, I believe, exist in almost every state.

As any chronic road-tripper can attest, once you begin driving to dozens of far-flung places, this is a very big country. When you travel by air, you tend to lose an appreciation of that fact.

Virginia has several national wildlife refuges. One of my favorites has always been Chincoteague, on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. It’s a terrific place to find migratory birds, especially winter waterfowl and related species.

On a wall in my house I have picture I snapped more than half a century ago (okay, 1967) of a black skimmer, trolling for fish in a canal at Chincoteague. For some dumb reason I remember that photo-op clearly: It was dusk, I had only my Nikkormat with its standard 50 mm lens, when this skimmer slid by silently, its long, lower bill seeking whatever small salt edibles it scooped up. A minute or so after it passed, it headed back toward me. I grabbed the camera set the shutter speed on 1/60 of a second and the aperture wide open, then panned the camera aiming at the bird and holding it as steady as possible as it flew silently past. I snapped several rounds.

I was using an old Kodak slide film, Ektachrome 64, and was absolutely blown away when—a couple of weeks later—the images came back from the processor and the skimmer was beautiful. Pure luck, but it sure was fun. I had the slide made into an 8x10-inch print, framed it and it’s been on the wall ever since.

Long ago I switched to digital cameras, but still cherish that old Nikkormat, which works just fine, although I never use it.

If I have that memory, there are thousands of others to keep it company from my years of bird-related travel.

So, whatever your interest, be it history or wildflowers, birds or technology (yes, there are computer and tech museums) or just wandering in the boonies …go, get out, move, do something.

And don’t forget your camera. Of course, you don’t have a camera anymore, do you? I know, you put the old camera on the shelf in the hallway and just take pictures with your phone now.

OK, I can’t wean you from the phone for photos. Yes, I know how good they are. After all, I use mine, too. But there are some photos you don’t even attempt with a phone.

Anyway, happy travels!

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.