Armchair Ventures: Winter walks and other cool stuff on the Outer Banks

It may not have been exotic, and the weather may have been little different from home, but we got away for a few days in January and it was great. Highly recommended.

“Away,” in this case was five days in Kitty Hawk, on the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Our “little” group of 16 managed it because we agreed—at last—on the basics and kept it fairly simple.

Because this is a cold winter anywhere along the east coast, we discovered that North Carolina’s Atlantic Ocean playground is not immune to serious wintertime.

Not that we were under any delusion we had gone to the Florida Keys or Gulf Coast. Hardly.

One afternoon, unable to find anyone else to go for a walk on the beach, I headed out alone. Now, I should mention that the temps were in the low 30s and northeasterly winds that day were howling at upward of 30 miles an hour, gusting to near 40. It was bloody cold.

Determined to make the most of it, I took off northward along the beach.

The first blast of icy wind nearly took my breath away, but I had dressed for it. OK, OK, so we’re all too soft. But I was alone on that beach, except for a little boy who went sailing by as though it was the first beautiful day of springtime.

Long story short, I lasted about the equivalent of a city block before cutting across the big seaside dune and heading back along the street to “home”—downwind.

The day before, four of us had taken a great walk in Nags Head Woods, which was only a few miles from the big house we rented. The Woods is around 1,000 acres, on the back or inland side of these barrier islands, and is owned by The Nature Conservancy.

The first trail we took ran along anchored dune-tops through well-established woodlands. It was relentlessly hilly until we dropped down to a road. On the other side of that road was another, somewhat longer trail leading out to the sandy shore on the west side of the island. Both trails were wooded, with varied plants and fauna including packs of small songbirds.

What we found at Nags Head Woods was what nature had put there before the developers arrived—a maritime woods. A placard said there are only half a dozen genuine maritime forests left on the planet.

We enjoyed our walk there so much that, when we got back, I wondered what other wild places might exist here and there amidst the highways, subdivisions and shopping centers that line so much of the Outer Banks.

Without a ton of effort, I discovered quite a few undeveloped places scattered along the barrier island and I’m sure there are more.

We’d had such a nice outing at the Woods that I found out the town of Kitty Hawk has a sizeable piece of wilderness with several trails on it. We set out to find it and, after a few false starts and stops, did so at the end of a nondescript street which was also on the back side of the island.

As we had the day before, we walked for a few miles but this time instead of emerging on a wild beach, we came out in a nice, recently built subdivision and realized that we had only a foggy idea where we were.

A girl came out of a nearby house, attracted by the two standard poodles that were part of our group. She loved dogs, and as mom looked on, petted the pups. Her mom gave us a general idea how to get back on our trail.

Just before that we watched a kestrel sitting in the top of a tall tree—the sole unusual bird of that outing.

We walked a trail that ran along the edge of an active bow hunting section of the woods and within half an hour had located our cars. Another successful walk.

There are plenty of other places we’ll try out in a future visit. I’ll save those for another time.

The following day—Saturday of that week—we joined Bob and Brenda (the poodle owners) for a little exploring up to the vicinity of Corolla, the area where our group had stayed two years ago. We were looking for a particular store, selling artworks created from recycled materials. We found the place alright, but as with many establishments in winter on the barrier islands, it was closed.

Generally speaking, if you go somewhere on the islands in winter, just beware that many places are closed. But there is no single standard rule.

The best advice is: Use your smartphone if you have one. Go online to see if a place is open. But even that isn’t foolproof. One or two shops that were “open” online turned out not to be when we drove there. An example was The Bird Store in Kill Devil Hills. We like it and have always tried to visit, but didn’t find the door unlocked on this trip.

One thing I can mention though, concerns hot tubs. Now, there are people who love hot tubs at any time, in any weather. On Saturday, I believe it was, the wind was ripping around our house and the thermometer hovered in the 20s. Somebody saw that our rental house had a hot tub. Two of our group disappeared, then reappeared dressed for a summer day at the beach.

They got in the tub while the rest of us, steaming drinks in hand, watched in amusement. A couple of others—three I think, joined the first couple.

Has anyone who went in a hot tub in sub-Arctic weather ever come out and said, “That was just too cold. Dumb idea!”

Not that I have ever encountered. Having taken the plunge, they said upon rejoining their more timid comrades, that it was a fantastic experience.

I’ll just watch, thanks.

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.

Paul Sullivan of Spotsylvania County, a former Free Lance–Star reporter, is a freelance writer. Email him at pbsullivan22@gmail.com.