Back-to-school books to get your child ready for the new year

IT’S back-to-school time: school shopping, school lunches, school routines. Some children look forward to school starting, some really dread it, and many fall somewhere in between. Whatever your child’s feelings about the start of a new school year, sharing stories about school can help with the transition.

“The Best Seat in Kindergarten” by Katharine Kenah, illustrated by Abby Carter. Sam is very nervous about his first day of kindergarten. He doesn’t know anyone and he doesn’t know where to sit. But as the day goes on he makes it a point to help the other children in his class and by the end of the day he is surrounded by new friends.

“Butterflies on the First Day of School” by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Dream Chen. For weeks, Rosie has been excited about school starting. But the night before the first day, she can’t sleep and wakes up feeling nervous. Her dad tells her it is just butterflies and helps her get ready. As Rosie meets new friends, finds out how nice her teacher is, and enjoys art time and recess, Rosie’s butterflies gradually go away. And when she sees another girl by herself at recess, Rosie knows she can help this girl with her butterflies, too.