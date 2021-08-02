Back-to-school books to get your child ready for the new year

IT’S back-to-school time: school shopping, school lunches, school routines. Some children look forward to school starting, some really dread it, and many fall somewhere in between. Whatever your child’s feelings about the start of a new school year, sharing stories about school can help with the transition.
“The Best Seat in Kindergarten” by Katharine Kenah, illustrated by Abby Carter. Sam is very nervous about his first day of kindergarten. He doesn’t know anyone and he doesn’t know where to sit. But as the day goes on he makes it a point to help the other children in his class and by the end of the day he is surrounded by new friends.
“Butterflies on the First Day of School” by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Dream Chen. For weeks, Rosie has been excited about school starting. But the night before the first day, she can’t sleep and wakes up feeling nervous. Her dad tells her it is just butterflies and helps her get ready. As Rosie meets new friends, finds out how nice her teacher is, and enjoys art time and recess, Rosie’s butterflies gradually go away. And when she sees another girl by herself at recess, Rosie knows she can help this girl with her butterflies, too.
“First Day Critter Jitters” by Jory John, illustrated by Liz Climo. A group of students is very worried about the first day of school. Sloth is worried about being late, snake has no arms to carry a backpack, mouse is intimidated by all the larger classmates, mole is worried about not being able to see the board. When their teacher arrives, the students are surprised to find out he is just as nervous as they are, and they work through their worries together.
“How to Spot a Best Friend” by Bea Birdsong, illustrated by Lucy Fleming. When a little girl announces on the first day of school that she will find a best friend, her mother reminds her it might take a while. The girl disagrees, saying she will be able to identify a best friend right away, and lists off how you can tell if someone will be a friend: they lend you crayons, sit next to you at story time, help you build with blocks, and invite you to join their games. The little girl then tells her mom the best way to spot a friend: to be a friend yourself.
“Little Critter Goes to School” by Mercer Mayer. It’s Little Critter’s first day of school. He’s got new clothes, new school supplies, and a treat for the teacher. Little Critter chronicles his first day of school, the fun things like singing and playing outside, and the hard things like not knowing everyone. By the end of the day he is excitedly looking forward to the next day, planning what he will bring for show and tell.
“Raj’s Rule (For the Bathroom at School)” by Lana Button, illustrated by Hatem Aly. Raj has one rule: never use the bathroom at school. This makes his days very difficult. He can’t really enjoy his lunch, can’t really enjoy playing outside, and thinking about strategies to keep him out of the bathroom distracts him from classroom activities. When an unexpected sneeze requires him to break his rule, he realizes how much more enjoyable school is when he isn’t worrying about having to use the bathroom.
“A Small Kindness” by Stacy McAnulty, illustrated by Wendy Leach. As small kindnesses are passed from child to child, their worried faces light up with a smile. It doesn’t take much: saying “hello,” listening, holding a door open. These small kindnesses make a big difference.
Darcie Caswell is the youth services coordinator for the Central Rappahannock Regional Library.