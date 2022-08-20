School supplies and backpacks are ready to go to Stafford County Public Schools. Stafford Rotary Club learned of the need for supplies and backpacks for students at all levels. Knowing that basic needs are essential for students and help them engage in lessons, they got to work and collected 65 backpacks along with numerous school supplies for first-grade through 12th-grade students.
BACK TO SCHOOL: Stafford Rotary collects school supplies for students
