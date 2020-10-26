Battlefield recording sparks Spotsylvania County man's paranormal pursuits

A shadow flits past when you’re home alone. Footsteps fall in an empty hallway. A light turns on when no one’s there. The smell of cigar smoke hangs in the air when no one is smoking. Are there rational explanations for these phenomena? Perhaps, but paranormal investigator Patrick Bishop has another answer: ghosts.
“Everyone goes to heaven or hell,” Bishop explained in his home in the Lee’s Hill area of Spotsylvania County on a rainy afternoon. “But, they all don’t go right away.”
Bishop has spent the last 10 years trying to make contact with spirits stuck between here and eternity to understand what causes them to linger just beyond what he calls “the veil” following death. He believes ghosts often have some unfinished business left to do.
“I think what a lot of people mean when they say ‘unfinished business’ is really about unfulfilled dreams and hopes,” Bishop said. “A woman dies in childbirth, but the baby lives. She may haunt a place imagining herself as a loving mother to any child in the household. Maybe a teenage soldier dies in battle, and what’s on his mind is all the places he won’t get to see and things he’ll never get to do.”
This may explain why the mood of most ghosts, according to Bishop, is one of sadness, and why the two words he says he hears most often on the digital audio recordings he makes during paranormal investigations are “Help me.”
For Crystal Lumpkin, the haunting all started with cold spots in her home after her husband’s death in 2018. She invited Bishop, who she met at work, to do an investigation of her townhouse in the Salem Church area of Spotsylvania County. She said Bishop concluded that her deceased husband was watching over Lumpkin and her children.
“You’ve got to be open and perceptive to it,” Lumpkin said about the experience, but cautioned: “Do it with a warning in mind—you might get more than you bargained for.”
For many people, ghosts or hauntings conjure up scenes from classic Hollywood horror films such as “Poltergeist” or “The Amityville Horror.” Bishop, who has seen those movies, has never encountered anything that dramatic, nor does he expect to.
“I can’t imagine a situation like ‘The Shining,’ ” he said. “I don’t know of any instance where ghosts join together and are out for human blood.”
Nevertheless, he said their attitude toward us is not positive, because they died too soon. Therefore, we have something they do not.
A retired college instructor with an interest in science and unexplained mysteries, Bishop did not start out believing in ghosts. He was a confirmed skeptic.
“I started watching ‘Ghost Hunters,’ ” Bishop explained. “Some of the evidence seemed fraudulent. To test my hypothesis, I took a digital audio recorder to the Fredericksburg battlefield. I asked questions to people I couldn’t see. What was your rank? What side did you fight for? When did you die? When I got home, I heard my questions answered. I was totally blown away.”
That experience was life-changing, he said. Since then, he has done investigations at other nearby battlefields, as well as area Confederate cemeteries, all associated with violent death experienced by countless individuals far from home. He also conducts three or four investigations a year, mostly in private homes in and around Fredericksburg.
“All I can tell you is that you’re equally likely in either place to cross paths with the dead,” he said. “You’d be hard pressed to find a suburban neighborhood that isn’t built on a former plantation or battlefield, with no shortage of ghosts coming and going.”
A house does not have to be old to be haunted, nor do all houses that are old have ghosts, according to Bishop. He has investigated houses built as recently as the 1990s, but his most dramatic experience occurred a few years ago at the Martin Manor, a 1780s plantation on U.S. 1, just south of Cosner’s Corner. An open suitcase suddenly slammed shut, forcefully enough that it shook objects on a nearby bookshelf.
But most of what Bishop has experienced is not visual at all, but auditory, something that can only be heard afterward, when he plays back his digital recordings. The sounds—and there are sounds on his recordings that seem to defy a simple explanation—are less like voices of the living than whispers or even gasps. He also uses a magnetometer to measure magnetic fields, which, he said, surround everything in the universe, ghosts included.
Although Bishop said he occasionally experiences something “really bad” during an investigation, most of his encounters with ghosts are not that way. He admits that even a friendly ghost can be unnerving to some people. Still, he reassures clients to accept ghosts as harmless and to live and let … well, you get the idea.
A graduate of Faith Baptist High School in Spotsylvania, Bishop describes himself as a generic Christian, equally at home in an Episcopal or Baptist church, and said he is familiar with theology about the afterlife. He is happy to engage skeptics, many of whom see the existence of ghosts in conflict with what their faith teaches them about judgment and salvation. Nevertheless, he concludes, “I’m not out to convince anybody of anything.”
Someone who requires no convincing is one of his partners in the world of paranormal investigations, Robbin Griffin of Spotsylvania. She has known Bishop for about 10 years and has joined him before at Martin Manor. She admits their hobby is not for everyone.
“I know a lot of people don’t believe there are spirits,” Griffin said. “But I believe there are times when people get stuck and are going about their day over and over again. … People just need to look at it with an open mind.”
However others view it, Bishop’s is driven by discovery, a quest for the unknown as fresh today as when he started his pursuit 10 years ago. He remains sober and serious, and only when talking about his own spirit does any levity creep into the conversation.
“If I could pick a particular place to regularly haunt, it would be Martin Manor,” Bishop said, “Because I have friends there. True, they were already dead when I met them, but we’ve developed a rapport over the years. Otherwise, if I can, my family and friends who survive me can expect a social call now and then.”
Bishop may be contacted at thespookgroup@gmail.com.
J. Steven Moore is a freelance writer in Caroline County.
