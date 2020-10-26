Battlefield recording sparks Spotsylvania County man's paranormal pursuits

Although Bishop said he occasionally experiences something “really bad” during an investigation, most of his encounters with ghosts are not that way. He admits that even a friendly ghost can be unnerving to some people. Still, he reassures clients to accept ghosts as harmless and to live and let … well, you get the idea.

A graduate of Faith Baptist High School in Spotsylvania, Bishop describes himself as a generic Christian, equally at home in an Episcopal or Baptist church, and said he is familiar with theology about the afterlife. He is happy to engage skeptics, many of whom see the existence of ghosts in conflict with what their faith teaches them about judgment and salvation. Nevertheless, he concludes, “I’m not out to convince anybody of anything.”

Someone who requires no convincing is one of his partners in the world of paranormal investigations, Robbin Griffin of Spotsylvania. She has known Bishop for about 10 years and has joined him before at Martin Manor. She admits their hobby is not for everyone.

“I know a lot of people don’t believe there are spirits,” Griffin said. “But I believe there are times when people get stuck and are going about their day over and over again. … People just need to look at it with an open mind.”