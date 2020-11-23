Book Corner: These picture books help us count our blessings

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Look and Be Grateful” by Tomie DePaola. The uncomplicated and spare message of this book urges readers to open their eyes and look for the simple joys in life, and to be grateful for the gift of today and everything it brings.

“Peppa Pig and the Day of Giving Thanks.” While Peppa goes for a walk with her family, she finds many things to be thankful for: the sky, trees, apples, ducks and spiders. As Peppa and her brother George play in the fall leaves, it begins to rain, and she is not thankful for that. Her family huddles under the trees for protection until the rain stops. The rain has driven all the animals to find their own shelter and Peppa is disappointed she can’t see any birds or insects any more. But when she discovers a mud puddle created by the rain, she changes her mind and decides she is also thankful for the rain.

“The Thank You Book” by Mary Lyn Ray. Ray’s book reminds readers that “Thank you isn’t just for learning manners.” It is also for all the things that make you happy, like the sun, grass between your toes, and swings and slides. The illustrations reflect even more things to be thankful for: being thankful for “zippers that zip jackets” shows a friend helping another zip their coat; being thankful for books shows a child reading to a younger child.