BUGGING OUT >> A close-up look at backyard life

A ladybug in its larval stage and an adult version of the ubiquitous insect perch on dandelions in a Caroline County backyard, both bugs likely feasting or preparing to dine on aphids—a favorite snack of the ladybug. The beloved beetles also prey on spider mites and other soft-bodied insects, endearing them to gardeners. Below, a red-banded leafhopper makes itself at home among backyard foliage on a warm spring day. Leafhoppers are sap-sucking insects found on almost all types of plants.