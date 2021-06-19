A ladybug in its larval stage and an adult version of the ubiquitous insect perch on dandelions in a Caroline County backyard, both bugs likely feasting or preparing to dine on aphids—a favorite snack of the ladybug. The beloved beetles also prey on spider mites and other soft-bodied insects, endearing them to gardeners. Below, a red-banded leafhopper makes itself at home among backyard foliage on a warm spring day. Leafhoppers are sap-sucking insects found on almost all types of plants.
BUGGING OUT >> A close-up look at backyard life
A spacious estate with a rural vibe yet with seamless access to so much in our dynamic region?
North Stafford High School senior Alexandra Cannon organized a small prom for her classmates at her home. Cannon is the president of NSHS Interact club, and the price of admission was canned goods that could be donated to SERVE.
The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg has selected Meghann Cotter, executive servant-leader of Micah Ecumenical Ministries, to receive the club’s 2021 President’s Award for Woman of the Year.
A Pekingese named Wasabi won best in show Sunday at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show, the nation's most prestigious canine event.
What do our current temperatures and the local real estate market have in common? They are absolutely sizzling and are forecasted to stay hot …
Living with Children: Follow these 4 steps to give argumentative teenager the last word (and restore sanity)
"My 15-year-old daughter is slowly driving me insane! She argues with me about everything and always wants the last word. ... Is there a solution?"
Seven Colonial Beach High School seniors recently received a total of $4,500 in scholarships from Beach Arts Music Mentoring, B.A.M.M., through the Colonial Beach Community Foundation.
Cub Scouts of Pack 142 celebrated their rank advancement at an annual ceremony on May 27 at the Izaak Walton League of America’s Alexandria Chapter in Stafford.
Struggling lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, which has been closing stores in recent years, is getting rid of its scantily clad Angels.
These students have earned high academic honors and a place on the director’s list honor roll for the second semester of 2020–2021 at Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School for Marine and Environmental Science.