Generations of Mary Washington students have begun and ended their collegiate careers singing praise to the school that was, in the words of the alma mater, “born in truth and honor.” A more accurate, if less grand, description would have proclaimed a birth attended by controversy and political intrigue.

At the center of contention was an impassioned legislative debate between representatives of the Fredericksburg and Harrisonburg areas as to which location would be the site of a proposed new state women's college. Ultimately, on March 14, 1908, the General Assembly, with Solomonic wisdom, voted to establish such schools in both locations, thereby creating the institutions that eventually morphed into today's University of Mary Washington and James Madison University.

At Fredericksburg State Normal and Industrial School for Women, as it was originally named, the challenging work of creating a college proceeded rapidly, with the construction of a campus on Marye’s Heights, a wooded bluff on the western outskirts of the city.

The cornerstone of the first building (now Monroe hall) was laid on July 4, 1911.

The main speaker for the occasion was former Virginia Governor William Hodges Mann, the last Civil War veteran to hold that office, who delivered a florid address, typical of the oratory of the times. Resplendent in his full-dress Confederate uniform, he exhorted future students “to go throughout the length and breadth of the State sowing good seed, to blossom into an abundant harvest of beautiful lives.”

On Sept. 26, 1911, the college opened, accompanied by effusive fanfare from the Free Lance-Star, which proclaimed that the entering class comprised “as bright, attractive, and earnest an aggregation of young women as can be found in the State. ... They are jubilant over the prospect for a happy and successful session.”

And so they seemed to be, despite numerous regulations and lack of social opportunities that would appear stunning in retrospect. Although trains and steamboats could provide a way to travel between home and school at the start and close of sessions and for holidays, the absence of automobiles meant that most social life ordinarily had to take place on or very near the campus.

Social behavior was also influenced, of course, by the mores of the times, resulting in a campus lifestyle that later generations of students would have found intolerably restrictive. Mandatory chapel services, for example, were held three times each week, on which occasions devotions were led by faculty members, local ministers, or sundry inspirational speakers.

In one of the earliest student handbooks, a section called “Bits of Advice” provided insight into the social mindset of the campus. Among the homilies were: “Cultivate the habit of gentleness” and “Cheerfulness is contagious.” Several admonitions revealed the religious orientation of the time and place. “Don’t forget your Bible,” said one; “you will need it every day.”

The handbook also addressed matters of student attire, noting in an early edition that “there is no necessity for, and this school distinctly discourages, the wearing of either costly or gaudy clothing. Simplicity and modesty should characterize the dress of all students.”

General discipline was based mainly upon an appeal to the students’ better instincts. As the school’s 1911-1912 bulletin put it, there were “few iron-clad rules,” but instead “every student is expected to exhibit the demeanor of a gentlewoman and to show considerate regard for others. Such a disposition should be the desire and life habit of a well-poised and refined woman.”

Though later generations of students fought strenuously, and successfully, against the concept of in loco parentis, students at the time probably did not find campus restrictions so troublesome, as they were likely no more draconian (and quite possibly less so) than the rules they had known at home.

Indeed, the young women who attended the Normal School recognized that, in the early 20th century, theirs was by no means an opportunity granted to all. Most were first-generation collegians, some quite likely the children of parents who could neither read nor write and who had been reared in houses lacking indoor plumbing. To such young women, it was a godsend to be able not only to go to a college, but to one that would equip them to teach others — this at a time when teaching was looked upon as the most desirable career within the limited professions to which women might reasonably aspire.

And so they were genuinely grateful for the opportunity — and not ashamed, or too jaded, to say so.

It was indeed a good augury for the future — a halcyon time characterized by, in the words of one observer, “a spirit of contagious enthusiasm that made it all seem a great adventure.”