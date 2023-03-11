Nobody is talking about that California drought these days.

Eight months ago, the lack of rain in the Golden State was making the network news two or three times a week. Lakes were drying up and streams were down to a trickle, if they were running at all. There were several towns that were all but out of water.

In the last three months, some of those dried-up towns were in danger of being washed away as torrential rains came rolling in from the Pacific Ocean.

Storm after storm hit California, from the Oregon border to the northern suburbs of Los Angeles, and prayers for rain were answered tenfold.

Some areas exceeded their annual average rainfall totals in less than six weeks. As the old saying goes, when it rains, it pours.

Then came the snow in the higher elevations, especially in the Sierra Nevada Mountains near the Nevada state line. For those in Virginia who are crying for lack of snow, try this on for size.

Mammoth Mountain has had more than 500 inches of snow this winter. Five hundred inches! Divide that by 12 and you get about 42 feet. Let Northern Virginians try driving in that. How would you like to be working for the California Department of Transportation? Somebody is getting plenty of overtime pay.

During the last part of February, that area got 92 inches of snow in one 10-day period. That’s almost 8 feet. And another storm is expected to drop another 2–5 feet at higher elevations there through today.

There was a photo posted on social media of snow-covered mountains in the distance behind the Rose Bowl. Parts of the San Bernardino Mountains have picked up more than 100 inches of snow this winter.

All that snow — or most of it — is going to melt and flow into the California aqueducts and reservoirs. It will be used to irrigate the crops that feed America and provide drinking water for millions of Californians in the drier valleys of the state. And many lakes and reservoirs that have already refilled from the heavy rains will likely be overflowing by June, which might also make the news.

We don’t seem to understand that nature does not operate on a human schedule. We need the rains and snows to come at a predictable rate, but that’s not the way it works. Nature does her own thing at her own pace and it is up to humans to adapt.

Last fall there were those who predicted it would take years for those dry California lakebeds to fill up after the long drought. Gullywashers did the trick in days or weeks.

It was the same up in New York back in the mid-1980s. A severe East Coast drought left lakes so low that some wondered if they would ever be filled again. One tropical system with flooding rains had the lakes full again in a matter of days.

As I said, humans look for predictability from nature, but we don’t always get it. We may go five years with little rain and then be wet for the next decade. But when you look at rainfall totals over the course of a century, you find that it all evens out.

Some will say the excessive California rains and snows are due to climate change, and they may well be right. But when you look back over hundreds of years of weather in the West and Southwest you will find that there were periods of drought so severe that entire Indian tribes were forced to up and move.

Nature seldom works by the human clock. The droughts have always come and gone. So have the floods and the snows. And, climate change or no, that’s the way nature will continue to work. She is her own boss.

By the way, 42 feet of snow doesn’t mean that the snow is actually that high. Snow, especially dry powder that falls in colder temperatures at higher elevations, packs down, so 42 feet of fallen snow may pack down to 15 or so feet.

No matter. You’d still be tunneling out the kitchen door.

A ski lodge’s worst nightmare: so much snow that no one can get there to ski.

Blame Mother Nature.