Commentary: Who will make the World Series? Someone with nice uniforms, we hope

Let’s get ready for the long grind.

The Major League Baseball playoffs begin tomorrow and last the entire month of October. With bad weather, the World Series might not be over before Thanksgiving.

But then, 12 teams make for a long, drawn-out playoff schedule. Even for the most rabid fan, a month is a long time, especially at this time of year, when baseball is competing with college football, the NFL, NHL and NBA.

Some of us remember the days when only the first-place finishers at the end of the regular season in each league advanced to post-season play. Those two teams went straight to the World Series, and a champion was crowned by Oct. 15 if there was a sweep.

In those days, there was no interleague play, so the two World Series combatants were teams that had never faced each other. That made for great speculation. No more. The AL winner and the NL winner may have played six games against each other before the World Series. The drama is gone.

All that said, we can now start wondering who will be crowned champion when the last pitch is thrown through the snowflakes. Will the Atlanta Braves repeat, or will some upstart wild card team fly through the playoffs as the Washington Nationals did in 2019?

Do the New York Yankees have enough pitching to win a championship? Does the other New York team, the Mets, have the hitting to make it to the top? Can anyone stop the Los Angeles Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball, or the Houston Astros, who blew out their division?

Can the St, Louis Cardinals get Albert Pujols a championship in this final season? The Cards are in the playoffs, and if you are in the you have a chance. All you have to do is get hot, just as Washington did in 2019.

So, who’s hot right now? The Dodgers and Astros have been hot all season, and they will be favored to meet in the World Series. The Cardinals picked up the pace late in the season and could get there. And the Cards are in a bracket that would not require them to play the Dodgers until the National League championship series. Some other team might knock LA off before then.

The Braves have been hot since June 1, but could never seem to catch the Mets until last weekend’s dramatic series. Beating three of the top pitchers in baseball — Jacob deGrom, Max Scherzer, and Chris Bassett — on consecutive days prove that Atlanta has not cooled off.

Speaking of the National League East, it was supposed to be the weakest division in baseball when the season began. Now, three of the five teams in the division — the Mets, Braves and Philadelphia Phillies — are in the playoffs.

Even the Miami Marlins had a strong team, especially with its pitching staff. Then there was the hapless Nationals, with the worst record in baseball.

The surprise team this season was the Baltimore Orioles. It was expected to do nothing, but almost made it to the playoffs.

So, who will wind up in the World Series? It would be hard to go against the favorites, LA and Houston. But if the Mets could get their bats going, this New York team, with three top pitchers, could be there.

Television would like to see the Yankees in the title series. The Yanks are always good for ratings, especially with Aaron Judge’s home run hitting tear. But I don’t think New York has enough pitching.

Don’t count out the Braves. They have good hitting and pitching. And they are hot.

One final sports note before I close. Has anyone ever seen uniforms any uglier that those the team formerly known as the Washington Redskins were wearing Sunday?

With uniforms that ugly, the Formerly Knowns deserve to be run out of the league.

Peace, brother!