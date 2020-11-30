DONNIE JOHNSTON: A few odds and ends

How about a few odds and ends today?

A friend who is an avid gardener came up to hunt last week and told me an interesting story.

Although he is an outside person, his wife prefers the inside, only coming out every so often to see her shadow, as the couple’s children joke.

My buddy has a big garden, but his wife has no interest in raising vegetables and never sets foot in plowed ground.

She does, however, like fresh produce and, in particular, cherry tomatoes. Still, my friend says, she would do without before she would go into the garden and pick one.

So, being a good husband, my friend planted several cherry tomato plants along the front walk, so his wife would need only to bend down to pick the fruit as she walks to the car and back.

One day, he watched her go right past the tomatoes and get in her car. When she returned an hour or so later, she had a container of cherry tomatoes that she bought at Walmart.

“You walked right by those red tomatoes,” my friend began. “Why didn’t you bend down and pick some instead of buying them?”