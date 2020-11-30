DONNIE JOHNSTON: A few odds and ends

How about a few odds and ends today?
A friend who is an avid gardener came up to hunt last week and told me an interesting story.
Although he is an outside person, his wife prefers the inside, only coming out every so often to see her shadow, as the couple’s children joke.
My buddy has a big garden, but his wife has no interest in raising vegetables and never sets foot in plowed ground.
She does, however, like fresh produce and, in particular, cherry tomatoes. Still, my friend says, she would do without before she would go into the garden and pick one.
So, being a good husband, my friend planted several cherry tomato plants along the front walk, so his wife would need only to bend down to pick the fruit as she walks to the car and back.
One day, he watched her go right past the tomatoes and get in her car. When she returned an hour or so later, she had a container of cherry tomatoes that she bought at Walmart.
“You walked right by those red tomatoes,” my friend began. “Why didn’t you bend down and pick some instead of buying them?”
This middle-aged woman with a master’s degree calmly answered, “I didn’t know if they were ripe.”
Hair color will not be mentioned here.
I was heading out to the barn one day recently and found a south wind so chilly I was prompted to go back inside and get a jacket.
A south wind in the winter is a curious thing. You would think a southerly breeze would be warm. Eventually, it does cause the temperature to rise, but not at first.
A south wind in the winter usually comes on the heels of a cold front, so the air it is stirring is chilly.
A south wind is also usually moist and moist air tends to make the skin colder.
Dogs have a hard time tracking when a south wind is blowing. The old hunters always told me this when I was growing up and at first I thought they were just joshing me. But I found that it is true.
A breeze can be blowing from any other direction and dogs have no trouble smelling the scent. With a south wind, however, a hound will trail a deer or a rabbit for a short distance and then lose the scent.
I don’t know why it is, but it almost always happens.
So if there’s a south wind blowing, you might as well stay home. It will be hard for the dogs to trail.
Speaking of hunting, have you noticed that there is a shortage of shotgun and rifle ammunition?
You might be able to get birdshot for your shotgun, but that’s about all. Most stores have no .22-caliber ammunition or high-powered rifle bullets.
What is at fault—COVID-19 or a Democratic election victory?
These days, every shortage is blamed on the coronavirus, but I’ll hang the ammunition shortage on the election results.
When Barack Obama was first elected president, there was a similar shortage and when Ralph Northam was elected governor, gun sales went up and the amount of available ammunition went down.
Now, with a Democratic regime headed to Washington, there is again a shortage of ammunition.
Coincidence? Who knows?
I was thinking the other day that the one thing scientists haven’t tried using to help COVID-19 patients is skunk grease.
This medicine, made by boiling skunk fat and adding in that animal’s glandular excretion, was a favorite remedy of the old people for ailments like whooping cough, chest colds and croup.
They would just rub some on your chest and the smell would penetrate through the skin to the lungs.
Believe me, anything that was closed or clogged would open up when a little skunk grease was applied.
So maybe scientists should give this old remedy a shot.
If you were a coronavirus, would you want to hang around with the smell of a polecat breathing down your neck?
It just might work.
