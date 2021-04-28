DONNIE JOHNSTON: A host of thoughts about society today

LET ME THROW out a few tidbits today.
Anderson Cooper, who concludes his two-week tenure on ‘Jeopardy!’ tomorrow, is the sixth guest host since Alex Trebek’s death last fall. Trebek’s last taped show aired just after Christmas.
Online surveys have asked fans to rate the guest hosts and the show’s producer, Mike Richards, seems to have been the most popular so far.
I’ll go along with that result. Richards read the questions well and was very personable. He would make a good permanent host.
Katie Couric and Dr. Mehmet Oz seem tied for the bottom spot, just ahead of Aaron Rodgers, who didn’t exactly set the world on fire. But in all fairness, Rodgers is a football player, not a TV personality.
Despite the fact that “Jeopardy!” has had six guest hosts in three months, the show is maintaining its ratings, which tells me one thing—“Jeopardy!”, the game, is much bigger that Alex Trebek, the host.
FIT TO BE TIED
Sometimes you have to worry about today’s kids.
My grandson is a fifth grader at a prestigious private school. Last week, his class had a day where they did community work, and my grandson’s job, along with about 10 other children, was to put clothes hangers in groups of 10 and tie them together.
My grandson and the parent in charge were the only two in that group that knew how to tie a knot. I couldn’t believe it. A fifth grader who still doesn’t know how to tie a knot. How does that happen?
No, that’s not the teacher’s fault; that’s the parents fault. When it comes to learning, parents have a responsibility, too. I learned to tie my shoes (and other knots) at home, not at school.
Teachers have enough to do. They shouldn’t be expected to have to teach kids things like tying knots.
Too many parents expect teachers to raise their children for them. That’s not the way it is supposed to work.
THE DAYS OF TRAYS
I had a relative that bought a brand new 1954 Mercury back in the day.
That was the coolest car. It was black with red interior and had a bunch of fancy extras.
But the neatest thing about that car was the fact that it has a swing-out tray under the dashboard between the driver and the passenger.
Those were the days of drive-in restaurants and carhops and that Mercury fit right in. You could have your food brought to your car and both the driver and the passenger could eat it right off that tray.
Man, would a tray like that have been nice during the height of the COVID pandemic.
The mid-1950s also featured TV trays. You could bring your food into the living room and watch television while you ate. Who knew there would one day be a TV in almost every kitchen.
TV trays were cool but that swing-out tray in that 1954 Mercury was the coolest.
A BEEF WITH BEEF
What’s the deal with grass-fed beef?
I once slaughtered a cow that had been on pasture all her adult life and the meat was tough and stringy.
Beef from cattle fed corn and sweet feed and fattened in feed lots has always been preferable to the beef of range cattle. Now grocery stores pride themselves in selling grass-fed beef and some people apparently are buying it.
I’ll take feedlot beef anytime. Of course, I’m not fond of free-range chickens that roam the fields eating bugs and worms and pecking through piles of cow manure.
But then to each his own.
A GOOD BUDDY
Finally, Virginia sports lost a good man when Buddy Comer died earlier this month.
Buddy and his brother Wayne officiated hundreds of basketball and football games and umpired baseball games all over the area for 50 years. He also coached baseball at Page County High School.
Both Buddy and Wayne were drafted by the old Washington Senators back in the early 1960s and Buddy played minor league ball.
Buddy, 79, was a real gentleman and will be missed by the players and coaches he worked with all over the state.
Donnie Johnston: