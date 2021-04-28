DONNIE JOHNSTON: A host of thoughts about society today

My grandson and the parent in charge were the only two in that group that knew how to tie a knot. I couldn’t believe it. A fifth grader who still doesn’t know how to tie a knot. How does that happen?

No, that’s not the teacher’s fault; that’s the parents fault. When it comes to learning, parents have a responsibility, too. I learned to tie my shoes (and other knots) at home, not at school.

Teachers have enough to do. They shouldn’t be expected to have to teach kids things like tying knots.

Too many parents expect teachers to raise their children for them. That’s not the way it is supposed to work.

THE DAYS OF TRAYS

I had a relative that bought a brand new 1954 Mercury back in the day.

That was the coolest car. It was black with red interior and had a bunch of fancy extras.

But the neatest thing about that car was the fact that it has a swing-out tray under the dashboard between the driver and the passenger.

Those were the days of drive-in restaurants and carhops and that Mercury fit right in. You could have your food brought to your car and both the driver and the passenger could eat it right off that tray.