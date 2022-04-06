DONNIE JOHNSTON: Americans are on the road again

Despite high gas prices, Americans, who have been cooped up for two summers because of COVID, are on the road again.

I found that out on my way home from Florida last week, and it was an exhausting lesson learned.

After a week of golf, Grapefruit League baseball and fun at the beach, I headed up Interstate 95 from Port St. Lucie about 10 a.m. last Friday. It is normally about a 14-hour trip, and I planned to make it in two days.

I didn’t make hotel reservations ahead because I didn’t know how far I would get. My plan was to travel as far as I could on the first day so I could get home early on the second.

Then, too, I figured I might stop along the way for an hour or so if I found something interesting. And if I didn’t, I would still need a break from driving every few hours.

Traffic was bad—the worst I have ever experienced going around Jacksonville, and it didn’t ease up when I got into Georgia. It got worse when I crossed into South Carolina, but that’s normal because the interstate narrows from three lanes to two.

I made one stop at a tourist trap called Buc-ee’s (around St. Augustine), a 50,000-square-foot mega mart with enough food to feed the world and 100 gas pumps. This business, which is native to Texas, just arrived on I–95 about a year ago. You have to experience it to believe it. Women love it; men just want to get out of there.

Still, it provided a break from driving and an opportunity to get a late lunch. In 30 minutes or so, I was back on the road.

I began to think about stopping for the night when I got to southern South Carolina but I wasn’t really tired, so I figured I could push on a bit further. Traffic had been bad in Georgia and much worse in South Carolina, so I had lost time. I wanted to get as far as I could.

While traffic was crawling north, the southbound lanes were rolling along at 80 mph. What was the deal? Why were so many people heading north and so few people traveling south? On a Friday evening it would seem like it should be just the opposite, but it wasn’t.

About 9 p.m., I decided it was time to stop for the night so I pulled into a motel.

“Sorry. No rooms.”

I tried another with the same response. Oh, well, I’ll just move north 20 miles to the next town.

Again, no rooms. What was going on? I had no problem finding a room at 9 p.m. heading south the Friday before, but now there was not a room to be had.

At first I thought that there might be some big event in the area but the motel clerks didn’t know of one. They were mystified, too.

“Been booked since this afternoon. Have no idea what is going on. Been turning people away for three hours.”

It was like a mass migration north, something one might expect with a mega-hurricane bearing down on Florida. Light traffic heading south and bumper-to-bumper traffic heading north.

I knew this was the last weekend for baseball’s spring training but there were still several games to be played. Why would everyone be pulling out on Friday?

And maybe some schools were on spring break, but there were we no mobs of college kids on the South Florida beaches. Where did all these people come from?

Well, it had to be better in North Carolina. It was not. Still no rooms available. I kept driving.

Now I was getting concerned. It was nearing midnight and, after more than 13 hours on the road, I was getting tired. And every motel stop—and there must have been at least 15 of them—was costing me 10–15 minutes.

When Friday turned into Saturday, I came to the conclusion that the only bed I was going to find that night was at my home, so I made up my mind to keep driving. If I had to drive all the way, so be it.

I stopped at rest areas to take breaks and clear my head. Still dressed in shorts from the 85-degree temperatures in Florida, I had no trouble staying awake when I stepped out of the car into the 39-degree temperatures of North Carolina.

Rest areas were packed, with people sleeping in their cars because, like me, they couldn’t find a room. Some were even double parked. It was that crowded.

I didn’t eat that night (to save time) and I didn’t drink after 11 p.m. because I didn’t want to have to stop to go to the restroom any more than necessary. I found a gas station about 3 a.m. and made one last fill-up.

I made it home a few minutes after 6 a.m. I had been on the road for almost 19 straight hours and driven 965 miles. I was beat, to say the least.

So let me assure you that Americans who have been trapped at home for two years because of COVID are on the move again. Like me, high gas prices are not stopping them. Florida’s warm weather and the first spring training since 2019 was worth the money.

But next year I think I’ll take the train. Being behind the wheel for 19 straight hours is for the birds.

Still, every cloud has a silver lining. I did save the price of a motel room.