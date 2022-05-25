DONNIE JOHNSTON: Bring on the sunshine and the heat

THIS LAST WEEK of spring has been pretty nasty. Rain, temperatures in the 50s and 60s and the threat of thunderstorms.

I’m ready for summer. Give me back those three 90-degree days we had last weekend. Let me sweat all day in the fields and sit on the front porch sipping lemonade ‘til dark on warm evenings.

I know that summer doesn’t officially begin until June 21, but I’ve never really gone by the calendar. When I was growing up, summer began the day school was out, no matter when that was.

Memorial Day weekend is recognized as the unofficial start of summer. That’s when the swimming pools usually open.

And June 1 is the beginning of meteorological summer.

Memorial Day weekend starts tomorrow, and most school systems are finishing up this week. That’s good enough for me. I’m declaring Saturday to be the beginning of summer. Bring on the heat!

We begin summer with the highest gas prices we have ever experienced, and whether you travel by automobile, train or airplane, your vacation is going to cost more.

This will be the third straight summer where fate threatens to kick our vacation plans in the teeth. For two summers, it was COVID, and now it is high gas and oil prices.

Those high oil prices are causing the price of anything that needs to be transported—including people—to rise. Officials say this will be an inflationary summer.

I heard a guy the other day complaining about inflation.

“A few weeks ago I had to decide whether I was going to buy food or gas. Now I can’t afford either!”

Oh, well. I’d much rather starve in warm weather than in the winter.

Despite the fact that it is almost June, winter is hanging on in parts of the Rockies. Last Thursday, the high temperature in Denver was 89. The next night, it snowed. Some areas from Southern Colorado to Wyoming got as much as 2 feet of snow.

Of course, May snowstorms are not all that unusual for the Rockies and High Plains. It occasionally snows in June in Yellowstone and Glacier national parks and on the high ridges of Wyoming and Colorado.

We start summer with a shortage of baby formula and there has been a near-panic. You would think that all babies starved to death before formula came into vogue in the 1950s and ’60s.

Has no one ever heard of making formula from condensed milk, water and Karo syrup? Or using cow and goat’s milk? That combination sure worked for my generation and the ones before me.

One argument here is that babies today seem to be allergic to everything, a point that I discussed with several friends the other day.

One lady suggested that maybe children are allergic to things like peanut butter because their mothers don’t eat these foods when they are pregnant. Eating peanut products during pregnancy might help the baby build an immunity to such substances.

That makes sense to me. How many babies are born allergic to pizza, chicken nuggets and hamburgers?

Just saying.

Anyhow, the government is having formula shipped in from Europe and hopefully every baby will be healthy and happy this summer. And when they grow into toddlers, we can have pizza, chicken nuggets and hamburgers shipped in to make sure they stay healthy and happy.

Meanwhile, there is a whole generation that will never know the joy of eating a peanut butter and jelly sandwich after coming in from play on a hot summer day. Eat that peanut butter, pregnant ladies!

Boy, this was a rambling column. We went from Memorial Day to pregnant women in less than 1,000 words. That’s not an easy trip.

But the important thing to remember is that this cool, rainy spring weather will soon be gone and next week the summer sunshine will take its place.

And even if you can’t afford the gas to get you to the beach, you can at least sit on your warm front porch and think about those waves crashing.

Peace, brother!