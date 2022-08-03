DONNIE JOHNSTON: Building a better alphabet

HAVE YOU EVER wondered why the letters of the alphabet are arranged in the order that they are?

I have, and that question has been weighing heavy on my mind for some time now.

Why would you start with A and end with Z? Okay, I can understand Z. It is one of the least used letters so it logically should be at the end. And A gets used a lot. But E is the most used letter so why doesn’t the alphabet start with E and end with Z?

I have checked several references and no one seems to know why the letters are arranged the way they are. One theory is that they are easier to memorize in their present order.

Well, there is that kiddie song that helps little ones learn the alphabet, but I seriously doubt that whoever came up with the present order had pre-school and kindergarteners in mind.

The English alphabet goes back at least 1,000 years and parts of it are known to have existed in the fifth century. It is said that the present order of letters was first recorded by a monk (in that day and time only the clergy and a few educated noblemen could read and write) in 1011 (coincidentally exactly 1,011 years ago, which is maybe why this question has been bugging me).

This monk reportedly added five additional letters to his 23-letter alphabet (he left out J, U and W) and later someone else added a sixth. At that point there were 29 letters. Then someone subtracted the six letters that we don’t use today and threw J, U and W into the mix. Why they inserted these three letters where they did is anyone’s guess.

Nope, no one knows why the letters were arranged the way they were. We know how the universe began (Big Bang Theory) and how the Egyptian pyramids were built, but we don’t know why the letters of the English alphabet are arranged the way they are.

Here’s an interesting note. You know how on “Wheel of Fortune” they start out with R, S, T, L and E? Well, L is not even in the top nine letters used today. And R is No. 9. The vowel E, however, is the most commonly used letter in the alphabet with the consonant T at No. 2.

So why don’t we go back and rearrange the alphabet in the order of the most used letters? We’re rewriting all other history so why not get the alphabet right?

I know. Someone is going to say, “Why not rearrange the number system while you’re at it?”

Numbers make sense the way they’re written. They are quantities that go from small to large in a sequential order. It is not the same with the alphabet. The letters seem to be just thrown together.

A perfect example is those three added letters: J, U and W. Why weren’t they just tacked onto the end of the alphabet instead of being inserted where they are? Who knows? I suspect I am the only person in the whole world who cares. And I really don’t. I’m just curious.

Besides, if we rearranged the order someone would have to rewrite that little song and then no one could remember the letters of the alphabet.

Guess we’d better leave well enough alone.

One final question that has also been weighing heavy on my mind: How do we get that leftover food to the starving children in Africa?

Parents continually preach to their children the fact that they should eat every crumb on their plates because there are children starving in Africa.

Now, I’m certainly sympathetic to African hunger, but how does my eating every crumb help those starving kids? And how do I get that leftover spinach over there?

One day when I had extra vegetables I put them in a big box, addressed the package to “The Starving Children in Africa” and took it down to the post office. I felt I was fulfilling my humanitarian obligation.

Guess what? The post office refused to take the box, something about perishable goods. At least I tried.

So, if your mother tells you to eat your broccoli because there are children starving in Africa, tell her that if she can get that green vegetable across the Atlantic you’ll gladly donate it to the hunger effort.

Then ask her why the alphabet is arranged the way it is.