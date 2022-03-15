DONNIE JOHNSTON: Cold baseball

Some of the coldest times of my life occurred during baseball practice in March and April.

Baseball starts too early, except for Major League teams that begin practice in Florida and the deserts of Arizona. This is especially true of high school baseball, which begins three weeks before winter ends.

Baseball weather never starts until the high school season is about over. It seldom gets into the 70s and 80s until the end of May, and by then school is about ready to close for the summer, and baseball is finished. So, teams are forced to start early.

I still remember standing around in the outfield shagging flyballs and errant grounders with the temperature in the 50s, 40s and sometimes even the upper 30s. You don’t realize how slow baseball is until you stand in one spot for 15 minutes on a cold afternoon waiting for a ball to come your way.

In any other situation we probably would have been wearing heavy winter coats on a 40-degree afternoon, but you don’t wear coats playing baseball. It’s an unwritten rule, like no crying. You just don’t wear big coats shagging flies in the outfield during high school baseball practice.

A jacket is permissible, but no coats. You can’t throw effectively in a heavy coat. Besides, the coach would probably call you a wimp, if he saw you standing in centerfield wearing a coat. So, you stand out there and freeze.

That’s the way it was in high school. During physical education class in March, we went outside in those skimpy little uniforms during first period when the frost sometimes hadn’t melted. The teachers stood around in parkas watching us freeze. No coats in phys ed and no coats in baseball practice.

We played our high school baseball games at 4 in the afternoon. That, at least, was the warmest time of the day. Then someone had the brilliant idea that high school games should be played at night under the lights. It made the players feel like big leaguers to play night baseball. It also made them freeze.

If you think it is cold at 4 p.m. on a 40-degree day, just try playing after the sun goes down and night sets in. That is industrial-strength cold when you’re wearing nothing but a baseball uniform and standing around on defense.

As for the fans, well, you have really got to love your son to sit on metal bleachers for three hours in 35-degree cold, especially with March winds blowing.

Batting in cold weather is not too bad with aluminum bats, but hitting a 90 mph pitch on the end of a wooden bat is like sticking your finger in a light socket. The vibrations that stream down bat have been compared to grabbing a handful of bees. That’s a pretty good comparison. It hurts.

Cold weather is not good for a pitcher’s arm, either. While playing semi-pro over in Harrisonburg one year, I was asked to pitch an early April game on a night when the temperature was in the upper 30s and there was drizzle in the air.

A slider was my best pitch, and I threw maybe two dozen during my five-inning stint. That was hard enough on my arm on a cold, damp night. But I also threw about a half-dozen screwballs, a pitch where you turn your wrist and elbow out instead of in.

That finished my pitching for about three months, and the next time I took the mound, it was on a hot afternoon on early July. After that cold night, my elbow was so sore that it took about a week to be able to throw to first from shortstop.

Spring is a bad time for Major Leaguers, too. You spend six weeks in spring training in a hot climate and then open the season in Minneapolis or Detroit or Boston. Talk about a shock to the system.

I used to make the mistake of getting tickets for night games in April and early May. I learned very quickly that Major League Baseball stadiums have no heat. Several nights I about froze until I got smarter.

Maybe that’s why the players are holding out during negotiations this year. Maybe they just don’t want to start games until real baseball weather begins.

And that’s not until late May, unless you play in Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Diego or Miami.

And it is never baseball weather for night games in San Francisco.

Cold? Until you have stood in the outfield for an hour in just a flimsy baseball uniform shirt in 40-degree weather with March winds blowing, you haven’t felt cold!

There is little or no baseball weather in March and early April.