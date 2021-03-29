Donnie Johnston: Court can be a spectator sport

Some of the stories you hear witnesses tell are so ridiculous that I have often wondered how the judge or the jurors can keep a straight face. Several times while sitting there, I have had to pinch myself to keep from bursting out laughing. People, even while under oath, can make up some real whoppers.

Every judge has his own personality. Some listen attentively to what is going on, but it is apparent that others allow their minds to wander into another world while an attorney is trying to make a point of law.

One judge about froze us all to death during a three-day trial. She must have been having hot flashes because she had the air conditioning turned down to about one degree above zero. On the second day of the trial, I sat in the gallery wearing a winter coat and taking notes in gloves. The judge just looked at me, smiled. The next day, the courtroom was even colder.

Another judge got fed up with sloppily dressed people in his courtroom and established a dress code. Bailiffs suddenly became fashion police. That went over like a lead balloon.