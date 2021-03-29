Donnie Johnston: Court can be a spectator sport

A courtroom provides great live entertainment.
And the show is free.
When I was right out of high school, I used to eat lunch every so often with an older man who seemed to appear at the drugstore lunch counter on a pretty regular basis.
One day, I asked this old retired farmer what he was doing in town all dressed up.
“I’ve been to court,” he said. “They’ve got a really interesting trial going on. You should come over and watch.”
This gentleman, who lived alone, kept close track of what was going on in circuit court and was in the gallery every time an interesting case appeared on the docket. Besides watching “rassling” on TV, court was his favorite means of entertainment.
Going to court is no fun if you’re the defendant, but if you’re simply a spectator, watching a trial can be both entertaining and informative. Sometimes it can even be somewhat of a comedy show.
From the day we got our first TV, I was hooked on “Perry Mason.” My grandmother and I watched the Los Angeles lawyer every time the show was on. Perry was so smart, so smooth, so cunning. He knew every trick in the legal book and invented a few of his own.
So, when at about the age of 20 I was called to be a character witness for a man I worked with, I thought I knew everything there was to know about a court of law. I was in for a shock.
Instead of Hamilton Burger (I love the name, especially when you realize that his nickname was “Ham”) prosecuting the case, I saw a sloppily dressed and unshaven rather rotund man sitting at the commonwealth attorney’s table nibbling on a Moon Pie and drinking an RC Cola.
As for the judge, well, I recognized him as an old man I had seen poking his cane through a fence at a small dog a few weeks earlier. He seemed to delight in antagonizing the little pooch.
While I was digesting all this, one of the bailiffs walked by the guy sitting next to me and snatched a newspaper from his hand. After a few admonishing words about paying attention (court had not yet started), the officer threw the man’s paper in the trash.
I quickly realized that this was not “Perry Mason.”
Over the course of my newspaper career, I have been called upon to cover numerous court cases, and as my old buddy indicated years ago, most were highly entertaining. To me, court was a far better show than “rassling.”
I suppose what always amazed me more than anything else is the way people sit there in the witness chair and lie through their teeth. They know they’re lying, the judge knows they’re lying, the attorneys know they’re lying and everyone in the gallery knows they’re lying. Still, they treat the truth as if it was a dose of poison.
Some of the stories you hear witnesses tell are so ridiculous that I have often wondered how the judge or the jurors can keep a straight face. Several times while sitting there, I have had to pinch myself to keep from bursting out laughing. People, even while under oath, can make up some real whoppers.
Every judge has his own personality. Some listen attentively to what is going on, but it is apparent that others allow their minds to wander into another world while an attorney is trying to make a point of law.
One judge about froze us all to death during a three-day trial. She must have been having hot flashes because she had the air conditioning turned down to about one degree above zero. On the second day of the trial, I sat in the gallery wearing a winter coat and taking notes in gloves. The judge just looked at me, smiled. The next day, the courtroom was even colder.
Another judge got fed up with sloppily dressed people in his courtroom and established a dress code. Bailiffs suddenly became fashion police. That went over like a lead balloon.
I often shook my head when I saw how unprepared some defense attorneys were, especially court-appointed attorneys. It was obvious they hadn’t conferred with their clients for more than 10 minutes before trial and in some cases the defendant would probably have been better off being his own lawyer.
A courtroom can be a sad place, too, especially when you see the guilty get off scot-free and innocent men and women convicted. Occasionally, however, justice is truly served and you walk out with a good feeling.
But getting to that good feeling can be really interesting and informative. So if you want some real entertainment, take a seat in the gallery in your local courtroom.
As I said, it is great entertainment and it’s free.
But leave your newspaper at home and bring a coat and gloves—just in case the judge is having hot flashes.
Donnie Johnston: