DONNIE JOHNSTON: Deadly serious stories for spooky season

Sometimes you’re just not prepared.

A young man I know recently began teaching at a college in a Southern city and school officials asked him if he would also be interested in conducting a public speaking class one night a week at a nearby morticians’ school.

At first he was a little hesitant, but then he said, “What the heck!” The money was good, so he agreed.

Well, the young man was to find that students at a morticians’ school are a bit different from the 18- to 22-year-olds he was used to teaching in his regular classroom, especially when it came to “show and tell.”

During a lesson on using visual aids, a student pulled out a set of embalming clamps as part his project and began discussing them. He told the class from whom he had bought the clamps and suddenly there were “ooohs” and “aahs” floating around the classroom.

“He [the seller] is a legend in embalming!” someone exclaimed.

The student had apparently just returned from an embalming convention where he had met “the most famous embalmer alive” and somehow managed to secure a set of his clamps. The class was impressed beyond belief.

Oh, well. I guess every profession has its heroes.

The young man texted me another quote that caught him off guard. During a lesson before the public speaking class, he heard the teacher emphasize, “You just got to get in there and grab that trachea!”

Oh, and even those novice morticians learned one thing from handling bodies: never ride a motorcycle.

Morticians also have their own jokes.

“That town was so small the most exciting thing to do on a Saturday night was go down to the funeral home and view the bodies.”

I guess you never know what you’re going to hear in the embalming room.

One of the best undertaker stories I ever heard involved a man who put on a big front while he was alive. When he died his wife wanted a blowout funeral and chose the most expensive casket the local funereal director had. She wanted her husband to be sent to the great beyond in style.

When it came time to pay the bill, however, the widow admitted that she was all but penniless and the undertaken quickly realized that he would likely never see a dime of his money.

The woman said her husband knew he couldn’t afford a big funeral but wanted one anyway. He told her, “After I’m in the ground, what is the undertaker gonna do about it?”

Well, this undertaker, or so the story goes, came up with a plan. He went out one night and dug up the grave and switched the corpse from that expensive casket to a pine box. Then he sold the slightly used casket to some other customer.

That really happened, or so they say.

Then there was the story of the man in Southwest Virginia who wanted his final resting place to be up near the top of a steep ridge to he could look out over the hollow for all eternity.

Six pallbearers started up the ridge but when they were almost at the top one slipped on a loose rock, they dropped the casket and it bounced down the steep incline, finally breaking open and tossing the corpse into a pile of leaves.

The mourners were aghast as the undertaker tried to get the body back into the coffin. When the dearly departed was finally back in the coffin, the bereaved wife looked down on the face of her dead husband one last time. shook her head and exclaimed, “How many times did I tell you they’d never get that casket up this damn mountain!”

Women always seem to get the last word.

This column is a little macabre, but hey, it is October and Halloween is just around the corner. The moon is full and spooks are everywhere. When you drive around at night at this time of year, you must not only watch for deer but also witches on broomsticks.

When you venture out into the dark, never forget the wolfbane to repel the werewolves or a silver crucifix for the vampires. Never trust a bat!

What about scaring off ghosts? Just rattle your embalming clamps.

Chases them away every time!