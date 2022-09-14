DONNIE JOHNSTON: Disasters are inevitable, so which one is next?

SOME TRAGIC events are inevitable, and some are long overdue.

So how long will it be before one of them occurs?

I’m surprised that Las Vegas or FanDuel hasn’t given odds on the tragedies that will inevitably befall us. After all, Americans now seem to bet on everything else.

I’m not trying to be a pessimist or a fatalist here, but there are bad things that have happened and will undoubtedly happen again. The only question is when.

I’m not talking about an asteroid striking Earth or the Yellowstone super volcano erupting, but lesser events that could still have a major impact on our country or the world. So, let’s think for a moment.

A major West Coast earthquake

Californians have long been fearing “the big one” that causes the Golden State to slide off into the Pacific Ocean.

While a quake that powerful is highly unlikely in the next 10,000 years (if ever), a 7.5 (or greater) magnitude West Coast earthquake is a distinct possibility, especially along the San Andreas Fault, where pressure is always building up.

Sooner or later the strain of the Pacific plate and the North American plate trying to move past one another will cause a rupture and a severe quake is bound to occur. The only questions are when and how strong the quake will be.

California’s two largest quakes have both been 7.1 (one in 1999 and the other in 2019) but a larger shock is possible. If a 7.5 earthquake occurs in or near a highly populated area, the result could be devastating.

In March 1964 a 9.2 magnitude quake (the largest ever recorded in North America) occurred in Alaska. Should a quake that strong hit near Los Angeles, there would almost certainty be a great loss of life.

And it could happen.

A nuclear power plant disaster

It has been 36 years since the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986 and 43 years since Three Mile Island frightened the East Coast in 1979.

There are almost 450 nuclear power plants in the world and sooner or later there will almost certainly be a major accident.

While we are assured nothing could ever happen, history and common sense tell us that an accident will eventually occur. A nuclear meltdown would be disastrous.

There are two major nuclear power plants in Virginia: Surry and North Anna. A Chernobyl-magnitude accident would cause evacuations of unprecedented proportions, depending on which way the wind was blowing.

Hopefully, such a disaster will never happen here, but all the world doesn’t have the quality control we have in the United States. Sooner or later the odds lean toward a meltdown somewhere.

A major commercial airplane crash

It is said that you are safer on a commercial airline flight than riding in a car and statistics bear this out.

Untold thousands of flights with millions of passengers have taken off and landed at American airports since the last major crash in 2009 outside of Buffalo, New York. Forty-nine people on the plane and one person on the ground were killed in that crash.

That was 13 years ago, and the fact that there has been no commercial crash since is a great tribute go airline safety in the United States.

But given the number of planes that fill out skies each day, the truth is that another major crash is overdue and unfortunately one will occur sometime in the future. Again, the question is when.

A nuclear war

The fact that a nuclear bomb has not been detonated against humanity since August 1945 is one of the most amazing tributes to diplomacy in the history of man.

Since Cain slew Abel, man has never hesitated to use any weapon at his disposal against his fellow man. From rocks to spears to arrows to guns to biological agents, once a weapon was fashioned, it was used to kill. But not the nuclear bomb. Only twice has its power been unleashed against man.

How long can such restraint be maintained? Certainly not forever. At some point a nuclear war is inevitable. Human history tells us that some madman will one day push the button and chaos will result. But when?

We don’t want any of these tragic events to happen, but science and probability tell us they will.

All we can do is prepare for their inevitability and hope for the best.