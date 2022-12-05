DONNIE JOHNSTON: Doing it by hand can save your fingers

A friend from North Carolina came up for a few days of hunting recently and I finally asked a question I’d been wanting to ask for years.

The end of the little finger on his left hand was missing, and I inquired as to how it happened.

“Wood splitter,” was his reply.

He is one of three friends who have either cut off or seriously damaged a finger while using a hydraulic wood splitter.

A good buddy of mine lost a finger about two years ago and that mishap occurred about three years after his older brother had shattered the bone in his finger in a similar accident. The doctor didn’t take the older brother’s finger off, but he might as well have because that digit is stiff and unusable.

This is about the time of year when many people start getting in their firewood for next winter. The sap is down in trees and if cut now, the wood dries much better and faster.

Nobody (except me) wants to use a maul or an axe to split wood anymore. They want a hydraulic wood splitter to do the job and those things, like any power machine, can be dangerous if you aren’t careful. One little mistake and you can leave a finger beside the piece of wood you just split or in the glove you’re wearing.

When I was clearing land on the farm, I split hundreds of loads of wood that I sold to woodchucks, and I almost always used either a double-bitted axe or a maul. I still do.

I did have a hydraulic splitter that attached to my tractor, but I only used that for the really knotty rounds. For everything else I used my axe and a maul (for pieces with small knots). Oak, especially red oak and chestnut oak (which are straight-grained) split easily with an axe.

And I can split wood faster with an axe than a wood splitter. I’ve timed it several times. By the time I can get a round set up on the splitter, I can have half a round split with an axe. And a double-bitted axe is light and doesn’t wear you out.

Besides, splitting wood with an axe is good exercise and will warm you up on a cold day. The old folks used to say that wood warms you twice: once when you split it and once when you burn it.

But I am in the minority. Everybody these days wants to use a wood splitter, even if they have to rent one. They don’t seem to realize that by the time they go get the splitter and set it up, they could have had half a load split with an axe. And there are no rental or gasoline costs associated with an axe.

Herein lies another problem. Most people who rent splitters don’t use them often enough to become familiar with their operation. Sometimes, out of ignorance, they use splitters in a dangerous manner.

Those who are familiar with hydraulic splitters sometimes get careless, which can also lead to trouble. If that machine can power its way through a knotty round of wood, it can do a number on your finger in a heartbeat.

So, if you’re using a splitter this winter, be careful. Lost fingers don’t grow back. And maybe you should try a maul or an axe. A little exercise might do you good.

Of course, you also can chop a leg off with an axe!

Being careful applies to all machines. I have always said that any farmer who is laid to rest with all his appendages is a lucky man. The two brothers I mentioned who caught their fingers in wood splitters? Their father had the end of one of his fingers cut off in a farm accident, too.

Farmers are famous for taking chances around machinery. A guy who lived about a mile away when I was a child tried to stick his hand into a square baler to loosen a wad of hay — while the baler was running. His timing was not perfect, and his arm was cut off just below the elbow.

Then there are those who got a shirt sleeve or a pant leg caught in the power take off (PTO) of a tractor and lost an arm or a leg — or their life. If a serious accident happens in a back field, you can easily bleed to death before someone can get to you.

So, be careful when you’re working with power equipment. Machines can be dangerous.

And a wood splitter is no exception. I have three friends with missing fingers who will attest to that fact.