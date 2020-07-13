Last winter, we all couldn’t wait for summer.
Well, it’s here—with a vengeance. About 16 of the past 20 days have registered high temperatures above 90 degrees.
Welcome to summer in Virginia. Heat and humidity. Ninety degrees by noon and barely below 80 when the sun comes up.
Every year, I have to remind readers that summer heat is not unusual. As I have said many times before, it gets cold in the winter and hot in the summer. It’s all normal.
Inevitably, you’re going to hear someone say, “I’ve never seen it this hot before!” If they’re over 10 years old, they have. They just don’t remember.
Our average high temperature in July is almost 90 degrees, so when we hit 92 or 93 or 94, we’re not that much above normal. Hot is hot. When it gets over 100, then we can start talking excessive heat.
But even excessive heat is relative. In Dallas, the average high this month is in the mid-to-upper 90s and in Phoenix or Las Vegas or Barstow, Calif., 110 is nothing unusual.
Aw, but they don’t have Virginia’s humidity! Get off an air-conditioned airplane in Phoenix and take a deep 110-degree breath and it will almost burn your lungs. As I said, hot is hot.
They did set a record in Miami a few weeks ago. The average daily temperature over a one-week period was 88 degrees. That’s an average of the daily high and the daily low. Since Miami seldom gets above 95, that city must have had some oppressive nights. And Miami has real humidity.
The hottest summer on record in this area—and much of the eastern part of the country—was 1930. Not only was it hot (several daily high temperature records still stand), but there was a severe drought.
In an era when subsistence farming was typical in rural Virginia, my grandparents made only one head of cabbage and one bushel of potatoes in their large garden that summer.
Pasture, except along creeks and rivers, was practically nonexistent by July 4. Some farmers sold their cattle, while others (with money) rented pasture in neighboring states and shipped their stock by rail. Several farmers in my neighborhood cut down poplar trees and let their cattle forage on the leaves.
For most of us today, the heat is merely something to talk about. We sit around in our air-conditioned homes and ride in our air-conditioned cars and walk into air-conditioned stores. Many farmers have air-conditioned tractors.
My generation grew up in uninsulated houses that were like ovens by nightfall. And if you cooked with a wood stove, the heat was even worse.
It was so hot in my childhood bedroom that many nights I crawled out my window with a blanket and a pillow and slept between the ridges of the old front porch tin roof. It is a wonder I didn’t roll off, but I didn’t. Sometimes it would cool off a bit by 2 or 3 in the morning and I would come back inside. That was heat.
You get used to hot weather if you work in it. I’ve been working outside all spring and summer, so I have gradually become accustomed to the 90–95 degree temperatures.
In fact, when I come in from the fields, I generally sit on the front porch for a spell to cool off rather than go directly from the outside heat to the air-conditioning. Going quickly from hot to cool bugs my sinuses. And they are so bad, they need no more bugging.
I may be used to the outside heat in the daytime, but I sure like the air-conditioning when I go to bed.
Remember, too, that we are now in Dog Days, which began July 3 and extend until Aug. 11.
During Dog Days, you are not supposed to go swimming with any kind of a cut because it could lead to an infection.
They also say your plants will die if a woman walks through your garden during her menstrual cycle, and dogs are more likely to go mad during this 38-day period.
If you are bitten by a mad dog, you might be in a lot of trouble because I have no idea where the nearest mad stone is located. There used to be one over in Leesburg, but I think they built a house on that spot. Rubbing a mad stone is the only thing that will cure you if a rabid dog bites you during Dog Days. That’s what I was told as a child.
One other note. Remember that Saharan dust that was making for beautiful sunsets two weeks ago? In 1935, dust from the Midwest Dust Bowl came all the way to the East Coast. Old timers said the Blue Ridge Mountains looked they were on fire at sunset.
Summer is here, so get used to the heat, stay away from the mad dogs and pray for rain.
Sweating is good for you.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.