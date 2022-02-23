DONNIE JOHNSTON: Drop in deer kill may not be due to warm temperatures

THE VIRGINIA Department of Game and Inland Fisheries last week released figures for the 2021–22 hunting season that showed the deer kill to be down by about 8 percent compared to the previous season.

According to Game Department statistics, about 190,000 deer were taken by hunters this season. During the 2020–21 season, about 208,131 animals were checked in.

This season’s figures are also about 7 percent below the 10 year average of 207,630.

Why the drop? The Game Department news release attributes the lower kill figures to the fact that November and December were warmer that usual. The experts contend that fewer hunters take to the woods during warm periods and that deer don’t move as much when temperatures are up.

I have a couple of other more common-sense reasons, the first of which is the manner in which deer are checked in.

It used to be that you had to tag your kill on the spot and then take the carcass to a checking station. In recent years, the Game Department has begun using technology to check deer, first by telephone and then through the internet.

This procedure saves money (checking station workers have to be paid for their work) and gets the information to the Game Department quicker (game tags had to be collected from checking stations after the season under the old method).

There were stiff penalties for a hunter who was caught with an untagged deer in his car or truck, so outdoorsmen obeyed the law, especially with game wardens riding the back roads looking for law breakers.

These days, you seldom see a game warden and check-ins are done using the honor system. What often happens is that hunters never check in their kills, so they don’t get added to the official state totals. In other words, just as many deer are being killed, they just aren’t being reported, hence the lower official figures.

The reporting system has become too lackadaisical. Some hunters just figure they will text in a report when they get home but never do. Other hunters don’t want to use their tags (and have to purchase new ones) so they just ignore the law. Few, if any, get caught.

The second reason the kill numbers were down this year could very well be related to COVID-19. In 2020–21, many people were out of work so they had more time to hunt. During a pandemic, the fields and woods are the safest places to be.

Out-of-work hunters could also use extra meat, especially when beef and other meats were often scarce in grocery stores. I know three families that use venison as their primary meat source, seldom buying beef or pork from the store. The hunters in the family kill five or six deer a year, more during bad economic times. How many do they check in? Who knows?

If you check Game Department kill records, you will find the greatest totals occurred between 2007–09, when more than 250,000 animals were slain. If you recall, that was the height of the Great Recession when unemployment rates were high and families needed food. This was also before electronic check-in began.

Even if the Game Department kill figures are accurate, they do not tell the whole story. Many deer that are shot wander off and die and probably as many deer as are shot wind up getting killed on the highways. You can’t drive 20 miles in any direction on any given day without seeing a dead deer on the roadside.

Coyotes also take numerous fawns, and disease, especially chronic wasting disease, also takes its toll.

Still, there are plenty of deer out there as gardeners, farmers and those who collide with these animals on the highway will confirm. The current estimate is that there are between 850,000 and 1 million deer in the state.

Adaptation is one key reason. Deer have learned not only to survive in suburban neighborhoods, but to thrive.

And few kids in those suburban neighborhoods are aspiring hunters. To many, it is not nice to kill the pretty deer so hunters become fewer and fewer.

Given all these factors, it appears that the Game Department is not really concerned about having deer checked in. Using the honor system for electronic check-ins would seem to confirm this.

No, warm weather doesn’t seem to be the reason fewer deer were checked in 2021–22. I contend that just as many animals are being killed; they are just not being checked.

And if they are not checked they cannot be counted.