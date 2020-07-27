I walked out the door to get a breath of 99-degree air and when I glanced down toward the lower garden, a groundhog, heading for the few squash plants I have left, stood up and looked me over.
I grabbed the shotgun and sneaked out the basement door in an effort to out-flank this pest, but I met with no success. Apparently, when I closed the front door after my initial glance, he was alerted by the motion.
Not to be outdone, I found some shade in the mid-afternoon sun and waited, but to no avail. It was apparently too hot for even a hungry groundhog to play hide and seek with an irate gardener.
This gardening season has turned into a war against nature, which is usually the farmer’s plight. In March, it was the rabbits that were getting my newly set-out cabbage plants and in the weeks that followed, both the rabbits and the groundhogs were eating my kale and beet tops as fast as they grew.
The rabbits I caught in live traps and transplanted a few miles away. The groundhogs—all except the one I saw today—are now eating clover in that great green meadow in the sky.
My beans made it through unscathed. Not even the bugs bothered them. But as soon as my cantaloupes were the size of baseballs, the crows began pecking into them. Then they started after the watermelons.
Shotgun time again. I haven’t killed any crows, but they have had enough No. 8 shot whizzing by their heads to understand that my garden is hallowed ground that will be protected.
Then came the raccoons. I went down one morning and one of my big Charleston Gray watermelons was open at one end and all but cleaned out. It had to be a coon, biting the end open and then reaching in with his paw.
That night, shotgun in hand, I hid in the corn and waited. Nothing showed up. At midnight, I gave up.
The next morning, another melon was ruined. They must be coming in during the early morning, I thought, so the next day I was down at the patch before 5 a.m. I saw nothing but another ruined watermelon.
Now this was getting personal. You can beat me and kick me and call me all manner of names, but leave my watermelons alone! This carnage had to stop.
And it did. I finally nailed two coons and so far no others have been back. But I am ready if another invades my patch.
The deer haven’t bothered my garden—yet. One year, they were so bad I had to get a kill permit, which I hate to do. That was also a dry summer and they were chewing on my tomatoes, tossing some around like baseballs.
Animals are more attracted to gardens in really dry summers, first because tomatoes and melons contain liquid and, second, because melons are sweeter during droughts due to a higher sugar content.
I am winning the battle so far, but I know that when the cantaloupes get ripe the foxes and coyotes will likely be there, as will the crows. As I said, in dry years animals are more destructive.
And this has been a dry July. So far this month we have had less than an inch and a half of rain. Combine the lack of moisture with three weeks of 90-degree temperatures and farmers have a problem.
This drought hit some cornfields just when the ears were starting to make and yields in dry areas will definitely be down. Late soybeans are also suffering.
Unless we get several rains soon, there may not be a second cutting of hay. My back field, baled two weeks ago, is as brown as a harvested wheat field in Kansas. Other fields in the neighborhood look the same.
At least two farmers in the area are already feeding hay because pasture is gone. Cattlemen better be thankful that it was a good first cutting of hay.
But as I said, such is the plight of those who work the land. We are at the mercy of every aspect of nature. It is an ongoing battle.
We can’t do much to make it rain, but we can sure take care of the groundhogs and coons.
Still, you get to do a lot of thinking sitting in the corn at midnight. Gotta be positive, I guess.
