DONNIE JOHNSTON: Everything comes at a price—even electric vehicles

There is no free lunch. Everything comes at a price, even electric vehicles.

Just as the internal combustion engine replaced the horse, there is little doubt that electric vehicles will one day replace gasoline and diesel cars and trucks. But as Elon Musk said earlier this week, that transition will take some time and oil is not dead.

There is no question that electric cars are better for the environment because they produce no carbon emissions. Oil powered vehicles pollute the air twice, during the refining process (which many people tend to forget) and again when they are driven.

But electricity must be created and right now there are two predominant fuels for its generation: coal and nuclear. Even with modern technology, power plants powered by coal put a lot of carbon in the air.

As for nuclear, well, there is nuclear waste that must be disposed of and the threat of a nuclear disaster such as Chernobyl always looms. And we are overdue for a nuclear meltdown.

If we are to transition to a total dependence on electric vehicles, electricity generation must keep pace. And while environmentalists want electric vehicles, they don’t want more power plants. Unfortunately, you can’t have electric cars without electricity.

Just this week, one drought-stricken province in China put restrictions on vehicle charging because of the low water in reservoirs used to generate electricity. An army press release this week in Hawaii also limits vehicle charging because of temporary electricity shortages .

If you recall, some months ago there was a temporary (three-day) gasoline shortage and drivers all but panicked. What’s going to happen if we are totally dependent on electricity for transportation and there is a massive power failure as occurred in New York in 1977?

Electric batteries in cars need a lot of electricity to become fully charged. Right now, some cities are faced with rolling blackouts during summer heatwaves when air-conditioning units pull extra current.

If every home on the street also has a vehicle charging station, electric consumption will increase even more. If public utilities don’t build more generating plants and upgrade power lines, brownouts and rolling blackouts are bound to occur.

The same environmentalists who are pushing for the elimination of gas-powered vehicles are also fighting the construction of new nuclear and coal power plants and go crazy every time a power company wants to build a new transmission line.

Unfortunately, you can’t have it both ways. If we go at all electric vehicles, we are going to need more electricity. And if we can’t find a way to harness lightning bolts, we must build more generating plants and unsightly transmission lines.

Electric vehicles now have their limitations. Very few will travel more than 400 miles without recharging, and there is not a charging station on every corner.

And charging takes time. You can refill your gas tank in three minutes. You may have to spend hours at a charging station. Few people are going to want to spend three or four hours with strangers in a charging station in the middle of the night. Road trips will take infinitely more planning.

There are plenty of problems to be solved before we become all electric. How, for instance, do you recharge the batteries of a huge front-end loader at a job site out in the boondocks?

What about tractor-trailers that drive hundreds if not thousands of miles at a time to deliver the goods we need? Yes, batteries could be recharged while drivers sleep at rest stops but what if these stops are full and drivers must pull off to the side of the road?

How do you recharge a tractor-trailer (or a car, for that matter) that has run out of electricity on a highway? You can’t just hitch a ride to a charging station and bring back a gallon of electricity.

Then there are airplanes. I’m not sure I want to fly from here to Rome on a jet powered by batteries.

No, we’re not going to be plugging up all the oil wells anytime soon. Any complete transition from oil to electricity will take decades. So don’t sell your oil stocks just yet.

We are learning to live in a world powered by batteries. Rechargeable batteries power our cellphones, our tools and many electronic games we play. And there are electric cars already on the roads.

The day will likely come when all the vehicles on our highways will be electric, but there are plenty of problems to be solved between now and then. And plenty of power plants to be built and transmission lines to be strung.

You can’t have an all-electric world without power plants. And they pollute, too.

There is no free lunch.