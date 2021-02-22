Donnie Johnston: Farewell to a frigid February

Hopefully we will see some sun this week.

This has been one dismal February. We’ve had it all—snow, rain, freezing rain, sleet. Fourteen out of the first 18 days of this month were cloudy, and not just cloudy but socked in cloudy, dreary, miserable.

The good part of all this is that February is about over. The bad part is that March, the rottenest month of the year, is just a few days away.

March has no redeeming qualities. Yes, we have this vision in our minds of spring, with sunshine and warm breezes, arriving on the first day of March. Sorry, but it ain’t so.

March weather is usually miserable, with cold winds, rain, snow and mud up to your ears. The Blizzard of 1962, arguably the worst snow/ice storm of the 20th century, began on March 5. March can be a mean month.

Still, there is a silver lining to the raunchy weather we have been having. When all the clouds arrived the last day of January, it was getting dark at 5:45 each afternoon.

When the clouds went away this past weekend, the skies still had light at 6:30. In three weeks, Daylight Saving Time will be here and it won’t get completely dark until almost 8 p.m. Longer days to play in the March mud.