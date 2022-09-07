DONNIE JOHNSTON: Faulty forecasts and other observations

LET’S TALK about a few things that have been weighing heavily, well, maybe just lightly, on my mind.

Anyone besides me get those rain alerts from the Weather Channel on their cellphone? You know, the ones that say, “showers will begin a 3:07 p.m. and last for 14 minutes?”

Monday, I got six of those alerts before the first drop fell. Had I really believed what the alerts were telling me, I would have stayed in the house all day for fear of getting soaked and got nothing done outside.

There was one day earlier in the summer when I was getting a haircut and my phone “dinged” with a rain alert. I went outside five minutes later and there was not one single cloud in an azure blue sky.

Rain alerts are about as inaccurate at 10-day weather forecasts. Maybe 1 in 10 will be right.

Modern technology. Grrr.

Forecasters finally got an Atlantic hurricane last weekend.

No matter that it was a thousand miles (or more) out in the ocean and no threat to anyone or anything except ships (which could avoid it), it was a hurricane and that’s what weathermen, who had predicted almost two dozen named storms this season, had been praying for.

We are right now at the exact peak of hurricane season and we have had only five named storms (one a minimal hurricane).

Where are all the rest? Remember the warnings, that with climate change we were going to have many more hurricanes and they were going to be a lot stronger? Does the fact that we are having fewer storms this hurricane season and they are much weaker than average mean that climate change is reversing itself?

Just asking.

Back during March Madness (the NCAA basketball tournament), a buddy of mine was having a fit because games were starting at 8 p.m. or later and he was losing sleep staying up and watching. He wanted all games to start at 7, if I remember correctly.

I pointed out to him, as I am doing to you now, that while we are home on the couch with our bellies full of supper at 7 p.m., it is 4 o’clock on the West Coast and people are still at work. Nobody on the East Coast ever considers that.

Our 1 p.m. Sunday football games? They start at 10 a.m. on the West Coast and if those people want to watch the first game of the doubleheader, they must skip Sunday School and 11 o’clock preaching.

East Coast prime-time TV schedules are delayed three hours for West Coast viewers, but people in California don’t want to see a delayed sports event, especially when the final score comes in on their phone before the taped game starts in their area.

We here on the East Coast get spoiled because we get everything—including the morning sun—first. Yes, I know the people in California are crazy, but they do still deserve some consideration.

Sometimes ya just gotta think!

Got a question. If you don’t particularly like a prepared meal, are you supposed to lie and say you do like it, just to be polite?

This controversy came up not long ago when a friend brought me a sandwich that she loved. I was supposed to love it, too. But I didn’t, and I said so.

I’m not sure what Amy Vanderbilt’s rules on this would be, but I felt obligated to tell the truth, because if I didn’t, I would be eating something I didn’t especially like every week until hell froze over.

I was very careful in my choice of words so as not to hurt any feelings, but I made it clear that I didn’t like the sandwich.

And I did manage to leave the room standing.

We’re finally going back to the moon after almost 50 years! About dang time!

When I watched the first moon landing in 1969, I figured we’d have a colony up there by now. What happened?

I think it was politics that kept us grounded. The Republicans wanted to colonize the right side of the moon while the Democrats refused to land anywhere but on the left. No one in Washington had the good sense to realize that the moon doesn’t have a right or a left because it’s round.

Finally, hats off to the Baltimore Orioles who are above .500 and could conceivably earn a playoff berth.

The Birds are back and hell hasn’t frozen over.

Hot dog!