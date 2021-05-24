DONNIE JOHNSTON: Four little foxes are darlings of the neighborhood

He was small and furry and at first I thought it was an abandoned kitten, so I slowed down to take a better look. By the time I realized it was baby fox, this precocious little pup was heading toward the lights of my car to check me over. Then his three siblings followed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This little fox seemed to delight in running out of the bushes every time he heard a car coming. He loved company and he loved to entertain. Several times I stopped, and while the other pups would run for cover, this guy would just stand there and check me out.

The story of the baby foxes quickly spread through the neighborhood, so everyone now slows down to both catch a glimpse of the little guys and to make sure they don’t run under the wheels of the car.

The culvert up the road is out in the open and drivers are able spot the foxes 100 yards away. At night, four little pairs of eyes stand out in the dark as the car lights interrupt these pups at play.

In past years, the litters that were raised in this culvert were shy. Neighbors often tried to get photos or video, but to no avail.