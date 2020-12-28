DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Good old days' often long, hard and cold

Of course, if you used the pot during the night it had to be emptied the next morning.

Someone also had to get up at two-hour intervals all night long to keep the fire going, because if you didn’t, you would get up to a house that was the same temperature as the outside air.

Getting up was really romantic because there was no heat in the bedroom and the floor was usually ice cold.

You slept with so many covers piled on that you could hardly turn over. And if you did, you hit frozen sheets that were guaranteed to jar you awake.

Since the fire had been going up and down all night long, the kitchen was at best chilly when you got up. Still, it was warmer than the bedrooms, so kids usually just jumped up, grabbed their clothes and raced to kitchen to dress.

There were no refrigerators, so someone had to make a trip to the springhouse before breakfast (and every other meal) to get milk, butter and other perishables. You could set them out on the back porch on a chilly night, but on a frigid night, you couldn’t because they would freeze solid. Then, too, some animal might find them out there.