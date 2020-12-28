DONNIE JOHNSTON: 'Good old days' often long, hard and cold

We often romanticize about those “good old days” when things were simple and life was good, so every once in a while, I feel compelled to bring back a bit of that nostalgia.
Winter was a wonderfully romantic time if you lived in the country about 1900. All those who long for the quiet past would have loved the lifestyle.
There was no TV and no radio, so on long, cold nights, you just sat around the kitchen stove, which was usually the only heat in the house, and stared at the blank walls.
There was not much left to talk about, because every member of the household had been cooped up together all day, so there was nothing new to discuss.
There was no insulation in homes back then, so if the weather was really cold, you were up and down every 20 minutes to bring in wood and stoke the fire.
If you read, it was by the light of a coal oil lamp, and if you have ever read by such a low light, you know what a strain it is on your eyes.
Life was so boring that most people were in bed by 8 o’clock. Dreaming was more interesting than real life.
If you had to relieve yourself in the middle of the night, you either used the pot under the bed or you put on all your clothes plus a coat and went to the outhouse. The trip was even more of an adventure if there was snow on the ground.
Of course, if you used the pot during the night it had to be emptied the next morning.
Someone also had to get up at two-hour intervals all night long to keep the fire going, because if you didn’t, you would get up to a house that was the same temperature as the outside air.
Getting up was really romantic because there was no heat in the bedroom and the floor was usually ice cold.
You slept with so many covers piled on that you could hardly turn over. And if you did, you hit frozen sheets that were guaranteed to jar you awake.
Since the fire had been going up and down all night long, the kitchen was at best chilly when you got up. Still, it was warmer than the bedrooms, so kids usually just jumped up, grabbed their clothes and raced to kitchen to dress.
There were no refrigerators, so someone had to make a trip to the springhouse before breakfast (and every other meal) to get milk, butter and other perishables. You could set them out on the back porch on a chilly night, but on a frigid night, you couldn’t because they would freeze solid. Then, too, some animal might find them out there.
Going to the springhouse was no simple matter, either. Homes were built on hills, but springs come out of the ground in low spots. The remnant of the old springhouse on my property is a good 100 yards from where the house it served sat. That’s a long walk in the snow, a far cry from taking six steps and opening the refrigerator.
Almost every family had a cow that had to be milked and fed before breakfast (and before supper). That was not a pleasant job on a 20-degree morning.
The chickens had to be fed and watered two or three times a day. And eggs needed to be collected several times a day during frigid periods. If not, they would freeze.
Sometimes there were no eggs, because often the hens stopped laying in really cold weather.
There were no hogs to be slopped in the winter unless you kept an old sow. The killing hogs had been butchered around Thanksgiving and there was usually plenty of bacon in the meat house and cans of sausage in the pantry.
If you had a sow, you made sure she did not have pigs in the dead of winter because they would often freeze before the mother could dry them off. And if you had any animal that was about to give birth, you stayed up all night in the cold to tend to her.
Wood had to be split and brought in every day and the wood box filled sometimes twice a day. At least the splitting and toting kept you warm in the cold and snow.
Travel was hard in the winter. It was a long walk to the store for coal oil or to the mill to have corn ground. If the creeks were up, you might be stranded (on either side) for one or two days because there were few bridges. Most creeks had to be forded.
But there was school. Bad weather was when the kids, especially the boys, attended class. During good weather they were needed to work on the farm. You went to school when there was no farm work to do.
Yep, it was all really romantic, from the boring nights to getting caught away from home when the creek rose. And getting up all night long to keep the fire going was wonderful.
Walk 100 yards down a snowy path before breakfast to get the milk and butter from the springhouse and then tell me how romantic those good old days were.
Then you can empty the slop jar. Real fun.
Donnie Johnston: