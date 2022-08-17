DONNIE JOHNSTON: Here's my pitch: Justin Verlander is a hall-of-fame Virginian

IN DECEMBER 2006, Jim Logan, head baseball coach at Luray High School, handed me two pages he had copied from the Bulldogs’ 1999 scorebook. It was a regional game between Luray and Goochland high schools, one that Luray had won, 4–1.

“So?” I said to my old buddy.

“Look at who pitched for Goochland, who we beat,” Logan replied.

There, batting in the six hole, was the name “Justin Verlander,” who had just been named the American League Rookie of the Year after posting a 17–9 record.

Fast forward 16 years and Verlander, the kid who Luray beat, is almost certainly headed for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame.

In a world of Max Scherzers, Clayton Kershaws and Jacob deGroms, Justin Verlander is often overlooked, in part because he began his career with lowly Detroit and is now in Houston, a team that does not get as much press as the Dodgers or Mets.

Verlander, who played his college ball at Old Dominion, is a nine-time All-Star, has won two Cy Young Awards, one American League Most Valuable Player Award, pitched three no-hitters and is among baseball’s all-time strikeout leaders.

Already 15–3 with an ERA around two, the big righthander may win his third Cy Young Award this year.

And if all that isn’t impressive enough, Verlander is married to model Kate Upton. Not bad for a down-home Virginia boy from Goochland County.

Verlander has 241 Major League wins (despite losing parts of two seasons to injuries) and is the only pitcher with even an outside chance of hitting the coveted 300-win mark. The 39-year-old hurler needs to average about 16 wins a year for the next three seasons to get there. If he does, he will almost certainly be the last 300-game winner in a changing baseball world.

If he can play four or five more years, he may also finish in the top 5 all-time strikeout leaders (he is now 14th).

Perhaps the most impressive Verlander stat is that he has won 109 more games than he has lost (241–132). Only Clayton Kershaw (192–87) has an equivalent winning percentage, although Scherzer is close. One of the greatest pitchers of all time, Greg Maddux, had the goal of finishing his career with 100 more wins than losses. It is a big deal.

Verlander’s 3.26 career ERA is higher than Kershaw’s, but it should be noted that Verlander has pitched his whole career in the American League, with the designated hitter rule.

Justin Verlander is a national baseball star but we here in the Old Dominion need to remember that he is one of our own, and has done his state proud.

It should be noted that in that regional high school game, Luray only got three hits off Verlander, who struck out seven Bulldogs. One of those hits, however, was a first inning two-run homer by first baseman Nate Yount. Verlander and Goochland never recovered from that blast.

One key to Luray’s victory was the fact that Verlander allowed four stolen bases and three of those steals led to runs.

Holding runners on base was not one of Verlander’s strong points early in his Major League career, but now it is one of his strongest attributes.

And the kids who got the three hits off the future Major League star will have a story to tell their children and grandchildren until their dying day.

“How good was the Luray team when I was playing? We beat Justin Verlander!”

And Yount can look at the TV screen and tell his children, “See that guy? I took him deep!”

As Bruce Springsteen sang, nothing beats those old “Glory Days.”