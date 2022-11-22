Donnie Johnston: Holiday is happier when politics are off the table

Time for some turkey!

Time for families to get together and enjoy some good food and some good fellowship.

The first rule for Thanksgiving Day is no politics. Your family might be devout Republicans but one of your children or nieces is bound to have married a Democrat.

And into every Democrat household comes at least one Republican. Heaven help you if that Republican is a Trump fanatic or that Democrat thinks Nancy Pelosi is the queen of politics.

Yep, talking politics could cause tempers to flare and the turkey to spit out his giblets. Put a sign on the front door: “Lay off politics!”

Turkey on Thanksgiving Day is a must, but I’m not that crazy about turkey. I love turkey dressing, but one obligatory slice of breast meat is all I want.

I don’t like pumpkin pie (although pumpkin bread is OK) and I cannot stand cranberry sauce. Maybe that makes me un-American but that’s just the way it is.

One of the side dishes at our Thanksgiving dinner is broccoli casserole, which I love. And there is a blackberry–blueberry Jell-O salad with cream cheese on top that I could eat till I drop.

But my favorite dish is dressing that is smothered in gravy. Yum, yum. Dressing and gravy with a big old fluffy hot dinner roll! That’s better than Vienna sausages and fried potatoes at midnight.

One thing men are thankful on Thanksgiving is that there are three football games on TV. The Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills play at 12:30 p.m., the Cowboys and New York Giants are on at 4:30 p.m., while the New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings go head-to-head at 8:20 p.m. Good matchups all.

Thanksgiving Day football can break up a marriage.

“When everybody gets here you better turn that football game off!” comes a warning from the woman of the house. “Nobody wants to watch football. This is family time.”

Unfortunately, all the men (well, at least most) DO want to watch the games. They understand that football helps the turkey digest properly. You might say it is therapeutic.

“How about I just mute the TV and we can glance at what is happening once in a while?” begs the man.

“No, sir! When company arrives, that TV goes off!” is the reply. “And there will absolutely be no TV on during dinner.”

Despite these instructions, a muted TV will be on somewhere in the house during the Thanksgiving meal and someone, somehow, will keep the football fans apprised of the score.

Meanwhile, every person under 30 will be playing on their cellphone during at least half the meal (and likely during grace).

Hunters get strict warnings on Thanksgiving, too.

“You better be back here and cleaned up before everyone arrives!” she says, with the face of your fifth-grade math teacher.

One thing I’m not sure about anymore is the protocol of Christmas shopping on Thanksgiving night. First, stores were closed all Thanksgiving Day to prepare for Black Friday, but then they started staying open, much to the delight of men who wanted to watch the late football game (the women had left to go shopping).

Then COVID came and the stores started closing again. Are stores open on Thanksgiving night or not? I don’t have a clue. And I couldn’t care less.

I started to write that on Friday men would be ordered to put up Christmas decorations on the front lawn, but this year many went up two weeks ago. One lawn I pass regularly has had two dozen snowmen and a half dozen Santas shining brightly every night since Halloween. That husband is not setting a good example for other men.

Oh! One more thing. Don’t forget the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning. That has become as much a part of Thanksgiving as turkey.

So, eat hearty, steer the conversation away from politics and keep that football game on.

Have a happy Thanksgiving.