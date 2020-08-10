DONNIE JOHNSTON: Hunting for golf balls is one joy of the game

By DONNIE JOHNSTON
THE FREE LANCE-STAR
Like most men, I am hard to buy for because if I want it, I go get it, and if I don’t have it, that’s because I don’t want it.
On a couple of occasions, my children bought me golf balls as presents. The thought was nice, but I finally had to tell them not to waste their money. I find plenty of balls each time I play.
Golfers, at least in my bracket, trade golf balls. Oh, they don’t trade them like they would marbles or baseball cards, but they trade them just the same.
At one of the courses where I play, the woods are full of golf balls, especially this time of year. With bushes and briars growing waist high and temperatures in the 90s, nobody wants to spend much time in the rough looking for an errant shot.
But if he searches just a few minutes, he is likely to find someone else’s lost ball. One lost; one found. On with the game.
Most of the balls appear brand-new, like they’ve been hit only one time. Why buy golf balls when you can find practically new ones in the woods?
I play with one guy who is the epitome of a ball hawker. He’ll crawl through a briar patch or practically fall into a creek to retrieve a lost ball. To him, it is like an Easter egg hunt, a real adventure.
He told me that a few years ago he had accumulated some 11,000 balls, which he cleaned up and sold to a driving range somewhere.
Man, that’s a lot of balls, but usually they are there to be had. My game has picked up and I am not in the woods as much as I used to be, but sometimes in the winter, when there is no one behind pushing me, I’ll do a little ball hawking myself.
Last winter, I hunted one briar patch for 15 minutes and found 41 balls. There are a lot of golfers out there as bad as I am.
Right now, I’ve probably got about 200 balls. The perfect ones I keep to play with and the rougher ones I use for practice. From my backyard, I have about 400 yards of hayfield to work with, so I can let out (not that I can hit a 400-yard drive).
In the winter, I can go hunt up the balls that I hit and start over. This time of year, I have to wait until the hay is cut and hope the tractor tires haven’t mashed the balls too far into the ground.
Although I don’t buy golf balls, I do occasionally shop for a new club of some sort. Golfers are always sure there is some magical piece of equipment out there that will correct their every problem and get them on the tour within a week.
Once you search for golf equipment online, your email address gets on a mailing list and you are then bombarded with ads for equipment, golf courses and video tutorials.
The tutorial ads are the best because the guy who is going to show you how to correct your slice or chip to within two feet of the hole every time is always accompanied by an attractive young woman.
Good salesmanship to be sure. I don’t know about anyone else, but those ads always get my attention. The girl claims that this instructor’s lessons have added 20 yards to her drive, but she never takes a single swing during the promo. She just stands there smiling and looking good.
Maybe she’s a golfer and maybe she’s not. I’ve never been paired with someone who looks like that, but if I was, the distraction would probably add 10 strokes to my game. Still, it might make the game a bit more fun.
Fun. I played with a guy recently who, at the end of the round said, “You know, golf is really fun.”
He was surprised to hear me reply that I have never thought golf was fun. Oh, I enjoy the camaraderie of playing with others, but the game itself is not fun. It is a challenge—from the first tee to the last hole. It can drive you bananas.
The problem with golf is that every stroke counts. When I play tennis, I can hit a bad shot and forget it. In golf, one bad shots usually leads to another and all those shots accumulate on your scorecard. You can’t drop them.
So maybe going into the woods looking for your ball isn’t all that bad. You can get away from frustration of the game and commune with nature. The snakes, flies, ticks, mosquitoes and chiggers are just waiting for ball hawks.
So why do I play? The challenge of trying to cut five more strokes off my game.
Then there is the possibility that one day I will get paired up with one of those young women who appear in those golf ads.
One can always hope.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com