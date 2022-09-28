DONNIE JOHNSTON: Hurricanes are fascinating—and fierce

Hurricanes are scary. They not only produce straight-line winds that, in extreme cases, can approach 200 mph, they also spawn tornadoes, produce devastating storm surges on the coast and drop flooding rains.

Hurricanes should always be taken seriously. Unfortunately, some people don’t understand that, and right now there are probably hurricane parties going on along the western coast of Florida as Hurricane Ian does its thing.

Hurricanes, like blizzards and earthquakes, fascinate me. I once volunteered to cover one for the newspaper and experienced not only the storm’s powerful winds, but also the amazement of suddenly finding myself in the hurricane’s eye, with blue skies and fluffy tropical clouds above me.

Fifteen minutes later, the winds were howling again, this time from a different direction as the eye moved past. In was a fascinating experience.

But my first encounter with a hurricane was anything but fascinating. It was one of the most frightening experiences of my childhood. I don’t recall the name of the storm I covered for the paper, but I will never forget the name of the hurricane that came through Central Virginia on my eighth birthday: Hazel.

My family had just moved and I was in a new school. The session had begun a little more than a month earlier and I was still adjusting to a town school after beginning my education in a two-room Rappahannock County schoolhouse.

I don’t recall whether I knew that a hurricane was headed for the North Carolina coast that morning when I caught the bus, but as the day progressed and the thick clouds rolled in, there was plenty of talk among the teachers that things might get rough before that night was out.

School didn’t dismiss until 3:20, but my mother and some other relatives came to pick me up about 2 o’clock. Other children in my class had gone home even earlier. Suddenly, everyone was anxious.

Hurricane Hazel, packing winds of 130 mph, made landfall around 6 p.m. just north of the South Carolina–North Carolina border, then began racing through North Carolina and Virginia on its way to Canada.

According to historical models, the track of Hurricane Hazel brought the center almost exactly over my house. And as the storm gained speed after hitting land (it got caught up in a cold front), it had little time to dissipate and lose its tropical characteristics. When it came through Central Virginia, it still packed a serious wallop.

It took only six hours for Hazel to get from the shores of North Carolina to my house. By 7 p.m., the winds were beginning to increase dramatically and the rain started pouring. By 8 p.m., the electricity was out and the house was dark.

We had coal oil lamps, but my grandmother was afraid to light them lest the winds broke a window, turned the lamps over and set the house on fire. So we waited out the storm in the dark.

We had just moved two months earlier, so I was not yet totally familiar with our new home, especially in the dark. I still recall how unsettling it all was, not knowing whether the log-and-frame building could withstand the winds the adults were predicting.

I went to bed but I could not go to sleep. As the winds increased to 60 or 70 mph by midnight, the tin roof above my second-floor bedroom rattled to the point where I was worried it would come off. My younger brothers cuddled with my mother and grandmother, but I just lay under the covers alone and listened to the wind howling and the rain beating against the windowpanes.

Suffice to say, it was a long night and 35 mph winds were still blowing when the sun came up. Then, with the storm accelerating, it was all over and there were breaks of sunshine by mid-morning. Hazel moved so swiftly over land that she had crossed into Canada within 24 hours of making landfall.

I would later have a friend whose father was killed after being caught in Hazel’s winds in the Caribbean. Ironically, the man’s estranged wife was named Hazel.

Despite its intensity, Hazel brought much-needed rainfall to Virginia, which had suffered during summer 1954 from the second-worst drought of the 20th century (1930 was the worst). Hazel dropped several inches of rain and brought the parched earth back to life.

But it was a scary time for a young boy celebrating his eighth birthday, one I will never forget.