DONNIE JOHNSTON: If you had a bicycle, you had freedom

But there was another problem. The horizontal bar on the top of the frame was broken in two, which I’m sure was the reason it was tossed out. So I had to work and save money to get that fixed.

When I thought I had enough cash, I pushed the bicycle three miles to town to Sonnie Porter’s welding shop. The sign outside read, “We fix everything but a broken heart.” If that was the case, a broken bar on a bike wouldn’t be much of a job.

And it wasn’t. It took Sonnie about five minutes to get the job done at the cost of $1, which included a little extra air for the tires. I may have walked to town, but I rode home as proud as John Wayne aboard a high-spirited buckskin.

The next thing I needed was a basket. Other kids had colored tassels hanging from ends of the handlebars or bells or lights. Some even had speedometers. All I wanted was a basket and I finally found a used one somewhere.

A basket meant that I could pick up pop bottles from the ditches on the way to my aunt’s store and cash them in for 2 cents each. A basket also meant that I could bring home a loaf of bread or a sack of flour for my grandmother. I didn’t need lights or tassels. All I needed was a basket.