DONNIE JOHNSTON: If you had a bicycle, you had freedom

What is a bicycle?
Well, today a bicycle is a vehicle you learn to ride when you are 5 or 6 years old, and then it is put away until you reach middle age.
That’s about the size of it. The only people I see riding bicycles anymore are old men and kindergartners. That’s a shame.
Neither use the bicycle as actual transportation. The little kids ride around in the driveways and the old men (and women) ride for exercise.
When I was a child, a bicycle was real transportation. It got us where we wanted to go in a time when parents were too busy to transport their children all over the neighborhood or decreed, “Don’t ride your bike. It’s too hot outside. Just stay in the house today.”
A bicycle was freedom for my generation. It got you to the store for a bottle of pop or to the playground where you could choose up sides and play baseball or football.
My first bicycle came from a junk pile. Growing up poor, my family could not afford a new bicycle, so I had to make do with what was available. When a neighbor brought home a bike he had salvaged from a trash heap, I immediately offered to buy it.
But there was a problem. I had no money. So the man let me work out the $5 he wanted for the bicycle by stacking slab wood that his wife burned in the cook stove. It took me about two afternoons, but I got the job done and the bike was mine.
But there was another problem. The horizontal bar on the top of the frame was broken in two, which I’m sure was the reason it was tossed out. So I had to work and save money to get that fixed.
When I thought I had enough cash, I pushed the bicycle three miles to town to Sonnie Porter’s welding shop. The sign outside read, “We fix everything but a broken heart.” If that was the case, a broken bar on a bike wouldn’t be much of a job.
And it wasn’t. It took Sonnie about five minutes to get the job done at the cost of $1, which included a little extra air for the tires. I may have walked to town, but I rode home as proud as John Wayne aboard a high-spirited buckskin.
The next thing I needed was a basket. Other kids had colored tassels hanging from ends of the handlebars or bells or lights. Some even had speedometers. All I wanted was a basket and I finally found a used one somewhere.
A basket meant that I could pick up pop bottles from the ditches on the way to my aunt’s store and cash them in for 2 cents each. A basket also meant that I could bring home a loaf of bread or a sack of flour for my grandmother. I didn’t need lights or tassels. All I needed was a basket.
My bicycle got me to the creeks and ponds where I trapped muskrats and mink in the winter and to the fields where I could make money loading hay bales in the summer. It also got me to town to buy baseball cards and comic books when I had the money.
Two hunting trips I made on my bicycle stand out in my mind. One morning, a friend and I set out at 5 a.m. to hunt squirrels on a mountain some 10 miles away. We tied our shotguns across the handlebars near the basket and pedaled on through the morning darkness until we reached our destination.
Another time, I rode about five miles to where a hunting buddy’s mother picked me and my bicycle up in the family station wagon and transported me another 10 miles to where we planned to hunt rabbits.
After the hunt, however, I had to ride my bike the nearly 15 miles home. When I reached the main highway, I was traveling due west just as a cold front pushed through. Peddling into a 20 mph wind is like walking upstream against a fast-moving current. After about seven miles, I was worn out.
Thankfully, a neighbor in a truck happened to pass and recognized me. He threw my bike into the back and I was saved a laborious eight-mile ride.
I remember a newspaper story from my childhood about a family that was planning an outing from their home in Berryville to visit relatives in Culpeper, about 60 miles away. The 12-year-old son said he would start out on his bike and the family could pick him up along the way.
By the time the family caught up, the boy was in Rappahannock County and with his destination now well within reach, kept going all the way.
There are two points to be made here. First, no parent today would ever allow a 12-year-old boy to start out on his own. Second, no 12-year-old boy would ever consider riding his bike 60 miles. Times and people were different back then.
We rode our bikes everywhere back then and we built up leg muscles. One athletic director friend cites the lack of bike riding by kids as a key contributor to knee injuries in sports these days. He may well be right.
These days, most kids seldom get past the small bikes with training wheels. They learn to ride and then put their bikes away and start playing computer games. Their mothers drive them everywhere they want to go.
Bicycles were a major form of transportation when I was growing up. They gave us independence as well as a few scars on our legs and arms. But hey, what are a few scars when you are a free man (or woman).
With baseball cards providing a motor sound on the wheels and handlebar tassels flying in the breeze, we rode out 26-inch Schwinns everywhere.
And we all dreamed of someday owning one of those fancy English Racers with a real speedometer.
Those were the days.
Donnie Johnston: