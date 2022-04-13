DONNIE JOHNSTON: If you want to fight the power, maybe do it on tax day

THE BIG DAY is coming up. Monday is the federal income tax filing deadline.

This year’s tax day is April 18, but it’s typically April 15—my grandmother’s birthday. She was born in 1889. That was the year that four states—North and South Dakota, Montana and Washington—were admitted to the union. The Coca–Cola company was born in 1889, and the Oklahoma Land Rush and the Johnstown Flood occurred that year. Clemson University was founded in 1889 and did not win a single football game.

But this column is not about my grandmother or any of the above events. It is about filing your federal income taxes, which my grandmother never did because she never worked for wages.

The other day I talked to a guy I know and he said he had already filed his federal income tax. I couldn’t believe it! I was utterly amazed!

Last fall, this guy was telling me that he was not going to get the COVID vaccine shots because the federal government was not going to tell him what to do. He said he would never give in to federal mandates, should they occur, and yelled his objections to government interference from the rooftops.

Now he is filing a tax return and giving that same government money— because Washington is demanding it. Unbelievable!

This guy screamed about the COVID shots not only because he was worried they would be mandated, but also because he didn’t know what was in that vaccine. Again, he was extremely vocal on both issues.

Now he is giving the federal government his hard-earned money and again he has no idea what they will do with it. Washington might send that money to some foreign power that hates the United States or—heaven forbid—they might use it to make more COVID vaccine.

I just don’t understand that. If you don’t want the government to force you to take a vaccine, you shouldn’t want to honor a government income tax mandate (a law is essentially the same as a mandate).

You can’t be wishy washy. If you are going to reject one potential government mandate, you should reject them all. Let Washington know that you won’t be pushed around, especially with a Democratic administration in power. Stand up and say, “No! I won’t follow your mandate and file a tax return!”

Filing a federal income tax return is akin to backing down or losing your nerve. It is the same as having that old needle stuck in your arm. If you object to the government mandating one thing you should be against it mandating all things. If Washington makes you do one thing it will likely make you do another.

Now let’s be clear here. I filed my federal income tax return. Yes, Washington might send some of my taxes to a foreign power, but it also might also use some of it to repair the interstate highways, which could one day prevent an accident and save my life.

But then I also took the COVID shots, all three, including the booster. I didn’t know what was in that vaccine, but I had faith the experts did and that that vaccine might, like the well-maintained interstates, save my life.

I file my tax returns no matter who—Democrat or Republican—is in office. I am a free thinker and owe no loyalty to either major political party. I am just a loyal American.

And I don’t think my own government is out to get me with a vaccine or a microchip or anything else. For the most, part I think federal laws are made to protect me. I know that I am in the minority here, but that’s just my philosophy.

But I can understand how some people think the federal government developed COVID just so Washington could come up with a vaccine that would deliver a microchip into their bloodstreams. And I can understand how those same people got furious when some in Washington wanted to mandate that vaccine.

For those who refused to let Washington mandate a COVID vaccine, now is the time to stand up against the income tax mandate. Tell those feds to go up an alley and holler “Fish!” Tell them you’re not filing your taxes and giving them money to make more vaccine!

Now is the time to take a stand and be tough!

And don’t worry. I’ll come visit you in Sing Sing.

Do you realize that my grandmother would be 133 years old tomorrow?

Oh! And Nellie Bly traveled around the world in 72 days, six hours and 11 minutes in 1889.

Take that, Jules Verne.

And neither Bly nor Verne filed a federal tax return in 1889. They were tough!