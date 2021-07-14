DONNIE JOHNSTON: Latest conspiracy theory is for the birds

FINALLY, there’s a conspiracy theory that I can view with some credence.
While the Republicans are refusing to take the COVID vaccine because they are sure it contains a chip by which the government can track their daily activities, the Democrats are contending that Washington has a more sinister plan for monitoring Americans.
Birds.
There is a group of young Democrats in the Midwest who are promoting the idea that the birds you see flying in the sky and hear singing in the trees are not real, but rather surveillance drones designed by the government.
This theory was hard to fathom until the group explained that when you see birds sitting on a power line they are really there to recharge their batteries. Suddenly it all made perfect sense.
Not only is the government using these bird drones to spy on us but they are making us pay the bill because when the drones sit on the power line in front of your house they are using electricity that was intended for you. You will have to pay the recharging bill.
Well, no wonder my electricity bill is so high. I see dozens of these bird drones sitting on my power line every day. Some are disguised as starlings while others are built in the form of doves. Washington has this thing figured out pretty well.
According to reports, this Midwest group recently held a rally in Springfield, Mo. They marched through the streets chanting “Birds are not real!” and holding up signs with slogans like “Pigeons are liars.”
It took me a while to figure out the pigeon slogan, but now I think I know why these Democratic conspiracy theorists don’t trust these particular birds.
In the old days, pigeon droppings were just pigeon droppings and when they landed on your head they were nothing more than a smelly inconvenience.
It is my belief that now drone pigeon droppings contain that chip that Republicans believe is in the COVID vaccine. The “birds” are targeting those who have refused to take the COVID shots because Washington wants to make sure that every American can be controlled.
When the drone pigeon droppings land on your head, the chip is absorbed in your skin and you are then in Washington’s mega surveillance computer.
I haven’t gotten this whole bird drone surveillance system down pat yet, but as you can see, I’m working on it. I’m using the Audubon bird book to try to put the pieces together so my readers will not be caught off guard.
Let’s go back to those pigeons. The government is likely using passenger pigeons to take small bits of information collected by other bird drones back to Washington. That’s probably another reason the “Birds are not real!” group doesn’t trust pigeons.
If larger papers or cellphones are confiscated during surveillance runs, then those items are shipped to the Pentagon in the pouches of pelicans. You can tell that these bird drones are carrying something heavy because they fly low to the ground.
Crows pecking through your trash can? They’re not birds looking for food; they’re drones looking for personal papers that you might have thrown away.
Buzzards on the highway? They are only pretending to be eating roadkill. In reality, they are drones whose eyes are cameras and they are taking photographs of your passing car to find out who might be riding with you.
The buzz of a hummingbird? These drones sneak up to the bird feeders on your porch and gather information. The buzz of those tiny wings is sound waves being transmitted to Washington.
Eagles sitting majestically in trees are really drones with eyes that are long lens video cameras. You every move is being recorded.
Eagles, crows, doves and vultures: They’re all in this thing together. Even the wrens and the bluebirds are government surveillance drones sent out to watch you. At least that’s the latest conspiracy theory. The birds are not real.
So what happened to the real birds? Nobody outside the CIA knows. That is all classified information. But according to the theorists, the real birds are gone and government drones have taken their place.
So if you think you’re escaping government detection by not taking the COVID shot, think again. Washington is still after you.
And if you are not vaccinated and you don’t want that chip, you’d better stay inside. One pigeon dropping on your head and the government will know all there is to know about you.
Word is that an Alfred Hitchcock clone in in charge of this bird drone project.
Donnie Johnston: