DONNIE JOHNSTON: Latest conspiracy theory is for the birds

According to reports, this Midwest group recently held a rally in Springfield, Mo. They marched through the streets chanting “Birds are not real!” and holding up signs with slogans like “Pigeons are liars.”

It took me a while to figure out the pigeon slogan, but now I think I know why these Democratic conspiracy theorists don’t trust these particular birds.

In the old days, pigeon droppings were just pigeon droppings and when they landed on your head they were nothing more than a smelly inconvenience.

It is my belief that now drone pigeon droppings contain that chip that Republicans believe is in the COVID vaccine. The “birds” are targeting those who have refused to take the COVID shots because Washington wants to make sure that every American can be controlled.

When the drone pigeon droppings land on your head, the chip is absorbed in your skin and you are then in Washington’s mega surveillance computer.

I haven’t gotten this whole bird drone surveillance system down pat yet, but as you can see, I’m working on it. I’m using the Audubon bird book to try to put the pieces together so my readers will not be caught off guard.