DONNIE JOHNSTON: Moving to the country might cost you

THE HOUSING market has started to cool.

And, as happened in 2007, the cool-off came suddenly.

A month ago, a house in my neighborhood went on the market with an asking price of $410,000.

By the end of the week, 25 people had examined the property and there were about 10 bids. The house sold for $480,000.

That was the housing market in mid-May. Now, just three weeks later, my real estate agent friends are telling me that sellers are lucky to get their asking price.

A month ago buyers were in a panic to get a house—any house—before interest rates went up. Now, according to agents, sellers are the ones panicking, dropping prices to more logical levels and trying to move their property before the market drops even lower.

It will definitely take time for buyers to adjust to 5–6 percent 30-year fixed mortgage rates. For those who are accustomed to 3 percent rates, the higher price of borrowing is a shock. To my generation, which saw 12 percent rates in the late 1970s, the rise is merely a return to normal.

There is a second factor that is slowing the real estate market, one that also showed its ugly face back during the 1970s—gas prices.

The neighborhood where I live was an old farm that was laid out in 10-acre tracts back in about 1972. The idea then—as now—was to attract city dwellers who would commute to D.C. and Northern Virginia. Then came the gas shortages—and subsequent higher prices—of 1973 and 1977 and the developer’s plan went bust.

Back then, gas went from 35 cents a gallon to almost $2 a gallon. Those higher prices made the commute much more expensive (a good job paid $10,000 in 1973) and the oil shortage threatened to make commuting 60 miles (each way) impossible. The housing market fell off the deep end.

We don’t have the oil shortage problem today, but gas prices have jumped over the past few months, with some analysts predicting that they will go even higher. A dollar seventy-five a gallon prices didn’t put too much pressure on the pocketbook and many people went out and bought big old pickups and SUVs.

Now that $30 fill-up is $100 or more and if you travel 600 miles a week to and from D.C., you may be wishing you had that little compact car you traded in. People in Fairfax County who were contemplating a move to Fredericksburg, Culpeper, Front Royal, Winchester or Charles Town, West Virginia (all withing 60 miles of Washington), are rethinking buying that home in the country.

Now, as in the 1970s, we have both rising interest rates and higher gas prices weighing on the housing market. But a third factor today that was not nearly so important in the 1970s: the stock market.

Forty-five years ago most companies—especially larger ones—had pension plans that offered workers security after retirement. Today, unless you’re a government worker, you are responsible for your own retirement program, usually an IRA.

With Wall Street worried about myriad problems, most recently inflation, the gains stock owners saw in the last two years are dwindling away. Retiring and buying a house in the country becomes a less likely option when your portfolio is falling each day.

The good news here is that 32,000 seems to be a bottom for the Dow Jones Industrial Average while the S&P 500 doesn’t want to dip lower than 4,000. Recent losses, from a high of 36,000 on the Dow, could be regained in less than a year if the Federal Reserve gets inflation under control and COVID-19 continues to become less and less a factor in American lives.

But any economic rebound is not likely to turn up the heat in the housing market. Free money is, at least for the foreseeable future, a thing of the past, and the FED will likely continue raising interest rates for the rest of this year. If that happens, monthly mortgage payments will continue to go higher.

As for gas prices, well, who knows? Oil is, as always, the unpredictable economic variable.

Real estate booms come and go. Oil prices killed the one in the late 1960s and high interest rates slowed the market in the early 1980s. Then, just when housing sales were taking off, a recession in the early 1990s slowed things down again.

The current slowdown doesn’t seem to be as dramatic as in 2007 when the real estate market crashed. Still, as in 2007, there may be those who rushed into buying a house who will soon find that they owe more than the home is worth.

Sometimes haste makes waste, but you should be okay if you can hold onto that home until the next boom.