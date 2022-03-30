DONNIE JOHNSTON: Pandemic is in its waning days

Let’s put the COVID pandemic behind us.

For more than two years now, Americans have been struggling with restriction after restriction and mandate after mandate. We are all sick and tired of COVID and its variants.

COVID appears to be sick and tired of us, too. The virus’s last mutation, Omicron, was not nearly as potent as the original strain or its first two variants. Omicron wreaked havoc back in January, but as I predicted back then, this latest variant was pretty much history by the end of February.

Most states have already lifted mask mandates for schools and it is time for those that haven’t to come to the realization that—barring some unexpected mutation—the COVID pandemic is about over.

Several major airlines last week sent letters to the White House asking that the mask mandate on airplanes and in airports be lifted. Hopefully, President Joe Biden and his team of experts will agree and let public transportation get back to normal.

The mask mandate has been especially controversial on planes, where people are crowded together and tempers flare over COVID rules and regulations. Arguments have occurred, fights have broken out and planes have been forced to land because of COVID-related altercations. Such incidents are not conducive to safe airline travel.

It might have been easier if airlines had segregated liberals and conservatives, Republicans and Democrats and “vaxers” and “non-vaxers” according to their beliefs, but that’s not the way it works in the United States. Everyone is thrown together in a 100-foot cabin, where one cough or the lowering of one mask might lead to violence.

Wearing masks on public transportation was a good idea in the beginning, but at this stage of the game they should not be required. If a passenger has medical problems that make him vulnerable, then he is free to mask up. In fact, anyone who wants to wear a mask on a plane should have that option.

According to the latest statistics, about 65 percent of Americans are fully vaccinated and probably another 15 percent have had COVID in one form or another. That means that about 80 percent of the people in this country have at least some resistance to COVID and its mutations. That’s way past “herd immunity.”

Yes, there will be more cases as time passes and there will be more deaths. This is a virus, just like the flu and the common cold, and it will be around for a long time, perhaps forever. We are just going to have to learn to live with it.

As time passes, young children will be vaccinated against COVID and the virus that killed many and made Anthony Fauci a household name will be but a minor annoyance. As with the Omicron mutation, symptoms (in most cases) will likely be little more that those of the common cold.

It has been a rough two years but most of us have survived. Now, with a vaccine for prevention and medicines that will help us survive a bad case of the worst virus since the Spanish Flu, we can turn our attention to more important things, like war, political division and wondering whether Duke will win the national championship for retiring coach Mike Krzyzewski.

It is time for the mask mandate to end everywhere. If you still prefer to mask up, be my guest. That’s your right. But don’t force fully vaccinated Americans to wear a face covering in public places or on public transportation.

By the way, you might want to save your masks (especially the decorative ones), test kits, vaccination cards and other COVID paraphernalia. A hundred years from now, they just might be valued collectors’ items.

But for now, let’s get this COVID mess behind us.