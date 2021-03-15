DONNIE JOHNSTON: Planting veggies ushers in spring

Since then, I have never had a problem getting my beets to germinate and I almost always have a bumper crop.

I do almost the same thing with kale and other greens. Again, I smooth the row with a rake and drop the seeds. But I don’t step on kale. Instead I take my rake and gently go down the row again. This covers them just enough. Remember, you can plant seed too deep.

I had a friend text me the other day concerning cicadas, which are supposed to invade parts of the area this summer. I have never had any problem with cicadas doing damage to my garden. They stay mainly on trees and eat leaves.

Yes, I know that “locusts” devoured Mormon crops in Utah in the mid-1800s and there are the biblical locusts that plagued the Pharaoh in Egypt. But cicadas are not really locusts, although they are commonly referred to as such.

The Utah locusts were flying grasshoppers and I would bet that the Egyptian locusts were the same, since there are few trees in the desert and cicadas thrive on tree leaves, especially oaks.