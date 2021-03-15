DONNIE JOHNSTON: Planting veggies ushers in spring

The groundhog and the polecats had it right.
On Feb. 2, Punxsutawney Phil (supposedly) saw his shadow (it was a cloudy day), which indicated that there would be six more weeks of bad weather. The skunks, which usually emerge from their burrows by mid-February, stuck their heads out, took one look at the snow and ice and went back to sleep. It was, without question, a miserable February.
We finally got a few days of warm weather last week, but now we’re back to average or slightly below-average temperatures. As I said in an earlier column, March can be an unpleasant month.
Despite the chilly (actually, cold) weather, I did get my early garden planted. On March 7, the soil was dry enough to work, and I got potatoes, peas, beets, kale and onions in the ground. The astrological signs were also perfect that day and the next.
I held off on cabbage because on the morning of March 7, the low temperature at my house was 20, and the next night, it got down to 21. Such cold would freeze even established cabbage plants. I got them in the ground late last week.
Now is the time to plant the above-mentioned cold-weather crops, as well as broccoli, carrots, turnips, radishes and lettuce. None of these crops do well in hot weather, so you want to get them out early, at least by the first of April, if not sooner.
Warm-weather crops—such as beans, tomatoes, peppers and the like—should not go in the ground until mid-to late April (depending on where you live, east or west of Interstate 95).
Remember that the threat of frost in the Piedmont lingers until May 10 (on average) and occasionally later. If you plant too early, you’re taking a chance.
I will start planting zucchini and yellow squash in indoor pots around the first of April. They will be ready to transplant into the garden by the end of April and should bear fruit by the first week in June.
I also have a greenhouse that starts my tomatoes (because I plant so many) and they were seeded last week. I want them at least 8 to 10 inches high when they go into the ground.
Let me give you a couple of hints right here.
You should always plant beets on top of the ground, because beets grow on top of the ground with only a small root going down in the soil.
When I was starting out, I had a hard time getting beet seed to germinate because I was planting then half-an-inch or so underground. Then an old-timer told me to take a rake and smooth the soil and then drop the seeds (spaced) on top. Then he said for me to just walk down the foot-wide rows and gently push the seed into the soil with my footsteps.
Since then, I have never had a problem getting my beets to germinate and I almost always have a bumper crop.
I do almost the same thing with kale and other greens. Again, I smooth the row with a rake and drop the seeds. But I don’t step on kale. Instead I take my rake and gently go down the row again. This covers them just enough. Remember, you can plant seed too deep.
I had a friend text me the other day concerning cicadas, which are supposed to invade parts of the area this summer. I have never had any problem with cicadas doing damage to my garden. They stay mainly on trees and eat leaves.
Yes, I know that “locusts” devoured Mormon crops in Utah in the mid-1800s and there are the biblical locusts that plagued the Pharaoh in Egypt. But cicadas are not really locusts, although they are commonly referred to as such.
The Utah locusts were flying grasshoppers and I would bet that the Egyptian locusts were the same, since there are few trees in the desert and cicadas thrive on tree leaves, especially oaks.
But if there is an abundant crop of cicadas, be prepared for noise, especially if you live in a wooded area. Growing up in a house with no air-conditioning, we had to put screens in the windows in hot weather, so we heard all outside noise. One summer, the cicadas (an extremely large brood) about drove us nuts. If you live near woods, be prepared.
Although I had a hot fire the night I planted potatoes and peas, spring officially arrived for me that afternoon.
Another gardening season is underway.
