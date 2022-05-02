DONNIE JOHNSTON: Ready for springtime scrub and planting grub

It is May and you know what that means. Time for my spring bath.

As is traditional among country folk, you take a bath at least twice a year—in early November just before you put on your long johns, and in early May when you take them off.

Some people take a third bath when they remove and wash their long johns during the January thaw. This winter was so cold I was afraid to take off my long underwear for fear of catching pneumonia. Anyhow, it was certainly too cold to chance a winter bath.

The weather is finally warming and a strong spring sun makes it too hot to work outside in long johns. So, I’ll dip mine into the creek and scrub them with some lye soap so they’ll be ready for next winter.

This is a busy time of the year. My early crops—potatoes, peas beets and onions—have already been worked once and are now ready for the tiller again. Meanwhile, the time has come to plant tender crops like tomatoes, beans, melons and corn.

I am planting a little late this year because the weather has been so cool and unpredictable. Usually, I have about everything in the ground by the last week in April, but this spring I decided to hold off on everything but corn and beans.

While the threat of frost may have passed east of Interstate 95, the possibility still lingers in Virginia’s Piedmont. I remember one year about two decades ago when temperatures dipped to 28 degrees on May 22. Ironically, there was a freeze but no frost because there was a dry wind that night.

One old farmer who lived up the road a piece would never plant corn until after May 15. He had seen too many late frosts in his lifetime.

Still, if I’m going to get early tomatoes and beans, I am forced to take a calculated risk and start getting things in the ground by the first of May. Tomatoes, especially, need to have their roots established when the warm nights come and they can really start to jump.

Two things to remember if you haven’t planted tomatoes: First, pull that root ball apart so the roots can grab new earth (planting those roots deep) and second, never allow the fertilizer to touch the roots because it will burn them and sometimes kill the plant.

I use 10-10-10 fertilizer on tomatoes (and just about everything else) because it doesn’t have too much nitrogen. Heavy doses of nitrogen are great for things like cabbage because they promote leaf growth. With tomatoes, you want more fruit than leaves so easy on the nitrogen.

I put some fertilizer around the tomato after it is planted and scratch it in later.

My beans and corn have been in the ground for 10 days. In chilly weather, it may take two weeks for the seeds to germinate so by the time the plants are out of the ground the threat of frost will be diminished even more.

For the past 10 years or so, I have used a variety of bush beans called Jade and I plant them with a two-row corn planted on the back of my tractor. The seeds are dropped about 4 inches apart and most years each plant will produce 80–100 beans. I have found that putting beans too close together cuts the yield. The corn planter does the spacing for me.

This year, I went back to Golden Queen corn. I tried the Peaches and Cream variety last year and was not pleased. Golden Queen has nice big ears and is yellow, the color corn is supposed to be.

I started planting my tomatoes late last week after the cold nights. This week, I hope to get cucumbers, squash (I started the plants from seeds in the basement), zucchini, watermelons, cantaloupes, peppers and okra in the ground. Then it is time to sit back and wait for the rain, the hot nights and the weeds.

I’m starting to worry about rain (that’s what farmers do). Not that much precipitation has fallen this spring and the winds have been drying the top of the ground after every storm. My artesian well has not been running over in more than a year so I’m a little concerned about the ground water.

Bring on the hot weather and keep the rains coming. I want to be eating new potatoes by the end of the month and tomato sandwiches by late June.