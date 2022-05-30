DONNIE JOHNSTON: Recent heat wave did wonders to hot-weather crops

Nature is determined to prove me wrong.

In late April, I worried about the lack of rain and I got measurable precipitation at my house on 18 of the first 30 days this month, almost 6 inches in all.

And that rain was spaced so well that there are no gullies in my gardens, both of which are slightly sloped. Almost all the moisture went in the ground.

What we really need is more sunshine and warm weather. Last year, I was eating peas on May 21. This year my first picking is still a few days away. Both crops, this year and last, were planted within a day of each other.

My watermelons, cucumbers and cantaloupes are starting to run, and my tomatoes, staked and mulched with straw, are beautiful. Those three 90-degree days—with their 60-degree nights—really helped jumpstart everything. Hot-weather crops need warm nights to thrive.

I picked my first yellow squash and ate my first new potatoes over the weekend, and I’ve got beets the size of half-dollars. My beans are also doing well.

The one thing I don’t have is corn. I think I got some bad Golden Queen seed and only had a few kernels germinate. I replanted from the same seed bag and got the same result. This week, I will plant a third time with a late variety and see what happens.

Farmers made some fine hay during those three 90-degree days two weekends ago. Drying time was akin to late July, only about two days. Two neighbors put up some beautiful rolls.

More farmers up my way seem to be switching from corn to soybeans this year, and I’m not sure why. Corn is at near-record levels (about $7.50 a bushel), while beans are selling at close to $17 a bushel.

It could be that it is costing farmers more to plant corn than beans. Diesel fuel is sky high, and the price of fertilizer has risen by 30 percent. Putting out either crop is a costly venture. The question now becomes, do grain farmers lock in at current prices or gamble that prices will rise even higher by fall? I’d lock in.

One farmer near me planted some early beans, and the rains hit them at just the right time. They are beautiful.

Corn just south of Richmond got all twisted up before last weekend’s rain put some moisture in the ground. Meanwhile, in my area not that much corn has been planted because the ground this month has been wet. Such is the plight of farmers—either too much rain or not enough.

Doe are starting to drop fawns now, and no matter how hard farmers try to avoid them, some of those babies are going to get killed in hayfields. Turkey nests are also hard to spot from the seat of a tractor.

Remember that litter of baby foxes in the culvert? Well, they have grown considerably and are still hanging around. Unfortunately, one little fellow has the mange really bad and will likely give it to his brothers and sisters.

Only red foxes (like most canines) get the mange. Gray foxes don’t. On the other hand, gray foxes get distemper (like cats), but red foxes don’t. Gray foxes and also climb low persimmon trees. Red foxes can’t. They two are that genetically different and cannot interbreed.

A hunting buddy of mine sent me a photo taken of a big black bear he had killed. The bruin was coming out of the woods at night and tearing up his beehives. He was also into my buddy’s chickens, so the game warden gave the go-ahead to kill the big boy.

My friend wanted to skin the bear and make a rug, but he found that the hide, not in good shape this time of year, was infested with literally hundreds of ticks, dozens of which got on my buddy before he realized what was happening. Needless to say, there will be no bearskin rug.

Tick infestations and mange. All wild animals are not as happy and carefree as we might think.

By the way, ticks are everywhere, so be careful and use spray when out in the grass and brush.

It is forecast to be hot and dry this week (like the weathermen really know), so maybe farmers can get back in the hayfields and on the corn planters.

And maybe we’ll get some hot weather in June to give my tomatoes and watermelons a kick in the pants.

Let’s hope.