DONNIE JOHNSTON: Remembering the golden age of Christmas creatvity

We ran out of Christmas creativity in the mid-1960s.
The Vietnam War, the hippie movement and America’s growing cynicism stopped Christmas cold in its tracks about 1965. It is sad, but true.
Most of the modern Christmas traditions were born roughly within a 40-year window, from 1924 through 1964. Most of the songs that we sing year after year were written during this period, as were the movies that we hold near and dear each holiday season.
The date that likely gives birth to the modern Christmas is Nov. 27, 1924, when the first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade was held in New York. Suddenly, there was an unofficial beginning to the holiday season and because Macy’s department stores were at the forefront of the movement, the parade seemed to inspire Christmas shopping.
That was also about the time when radio came into American homes. This medium, and later television, would allow us to hear new songs and give advertisers a means to hawk Christmas toys and other merchandise to the masses.
The Christmas spirit was amplified in the late 1920s, when sound was added to moving pictures. Suddenly, you could hear the songs and the Christmas stories on the big screen and Americans flocked to the theaters, especially during the Great Depression, when everyone needed an extra helping of holiday cheer.
World War II dampened everyone’s creative Christmas spirit, although Irving Berlin wrote what is considered the greatest of all contemporary Christmas songs—“White Christmas”—for one of the most popular holiday movies of all time—“Holiday Inn,” which premièred in 1942.
Thirteen years later, “Happy Holidays,” another song in the movie, would be recorded by Jo Stafford. In “Holiday Inn,” the song was performed as part of New Year’s Eve festivities, but Stafford turned it into a traditional Christmas song.
When the boys came home from the war, rationing was lifted, the baby boom began and the modern Christmas that we still celebrate shifted into high gear.
“It’s a Wonderful Life” hit the big screen in 1946 and the Nat King Cole Trio recorded “The Christmas Song” that year. Cole’s solo version, the one that we have come to know and love, would not be recorded, however, until 1953.
Woody Herman also took Sammy Cahn’s “Let It Snow” to the top of the Billboard charts in 1946.
The following year, 1947, “Miracle on 34th Street” celebrated the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and tugged at our heartstrings. Ironically, the movie was not released during the Christmas season, but six months earlier on May 2.
That same year, Gene Autry, who we often forget was a talented songwriter and recording artist, hit the airways with “Here Comes Santa Claus,” while Bing Crosby and the Andrews Sisters each had hits with “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” a tune that had been written in 1934 and originally recorded by Tommy Dorsey’s Orchestra.
Autry was again on the charts in 1949 with “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and had a hit with “Frosty the Snowman” in 1950.
Of course, Bing Crosby’s recording of “White Christmas” had been playing on the radio every Christmas since 1942, and was on its way to selling some 50 million copies and is the world’s best-selling single. Christmas would not be Christmas without “White Christmas.”
It is estimated that all covers of the song have sold more than 100 million copies.
If there was a golden era for Christmas, it was the 1950s. The Second World War behind them, former soldiers were settling down and raising families. Suburbia was born and for the first time most American homes had electricity. Strings of lights could now brighten Christmas trees on the inside and decorate homes on the outside.
The baby boomer kids were getting old enough to really enjoy Christmas and, weary of four years of separation during the war, the family was celebrated as never before or since.
Now, there was television, which brought visions of wonderful toys into the living room. The Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Ward catalogs were still kids’ “wish books,” but on TV, you could see those amazing toys in action.
The growing middle class was not wealthy, but post-war workers were not poor. There was enough money for a few nice presents, but greed and demand had not yet been bred into childhood minds.
It was a decade of appreciation. The ex-soldiers were thankful to be home, many wives were happy to be homemakers again and the children were thrilled with BB guns, cap pistols and dolls.
You could send your letter to Santa Claus and hear it read on the radio in small towns and department stores were brimming with toys. The Cold War had not yet become scary, and caps with earflaps were all the rage. It was a great time to be a kid.
Jimmy Boyd made America giggle in 1952 with “I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus” and Gene Autry hit the Christmas charts again in 1953 with “Up on the Housetop,” a song that had been written 91 years earlier in 1864.
Bing Crosby and Danny Kaye turned “White Christmas” into a 1954 movie and, in doing so, recounted the plight of World War II soldiers that were sometimes forgotten.
By the late 1950s, the big-band sound was fading and rock ’n’ roll was garnering the spotlight. The old folks may have hated the music, but they couldn’t resist tapping their foot or raising a glass of eggnog to songs like Bobby Helms’ “Jingle Bell Rock” (1957) and little Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in 1958.
That same year, Harry Simeone wrote “The Little Drummer Boy” and his chorale recorded the initial version. Bing Crosby would hit the charts with his version of the song in 1964.
“Winter Wonderland” had been written in 1934, but Johnny Mathis made it a Christmas favorite when he included it on a 1958 album. Several years later, the Crystals recorded a semi-rock version that has become a Christmas standard.
In 1964, Burl Ives, who also often gets lost among actors and balladeers, recorded “Holly Jolly Christmas” and the Beach Boys were on the charts with “Little Saint Nick” early that same year.
From there, the Christmas spirit, at least creatively speaking, sputtered and essentially died. The Jackson 5 had a well-received Christmas album in 1970, but most of the songs were standards.
The Carpenters and John Lennon tried their hand at reviving the yuletide creativity in the early 1970s, but met with little success. In fact, “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” has arguably been the most memorable Christmas song since 1964.
Jean Shepherd’s “A Christmas Story” came to theaters in 1983, and although it has become a classic, it too has a cynical tone.
No, Christmas creativity all but came to an end in the mid-1960s. The country became angry over an unpopular and seemingly never-ending war, free love began breaking down the family and songwriters were seeing the world through psychedelic glasses.
The golden era was gone, but the magic it spawned lives on today. Most of the modern Christmas we know was created during that one glorious 40-year span.
