DONNIE JOHNSTON: Remembering the golden age of Christmas creatvity

Autry was again on the charts in 1949 with “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer” and had a hit with “Frosty the Snowman” in 1950.

Of course, Bing Crosby’s recording of “White Christmas” had been playing on the radio every Christmas since 1942, and was on its way to selling some 50 million copies and is the world’s best-selling single. Christmas would not be Christmas without “White Christmas.”

It is estimated that all covers of the song have sold more than 100 million copies.

If there was a golden era for Christmas, it was the 1950s. The Second World War behind them, former soldiers were settling down and raising families. Suburbia was born and for the first time most American homes had electricity. Strings of lights could now brighten Christmas trees on the inside and decorate homes on the outside.

The baby boomer kids were getting old enough to really enjoy Christmas and, weary of four years of separation during the war, the family was celebrated as never before or since.

Now, there was television, which brought visions of wonderful toys into the living room. The Sears & Roebuck and Montgomery Ward catalogs were still kids’ “wish books,” but on TV, you could see those amazing toys in action.