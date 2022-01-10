DONNIE JOHNSTON: Reverse psychology worked on Mother Nature

Sometimes these guys just talk a storm to death and other times the cold air and moisture just doesn’t come together the way computers predict it will two weeks in advance.

The storm just suddenly materialized without much warning.

Some have asked why VDOT didn’t treat the roads with brine before the snow hit. If you recall, the first part of that storm was heavy rain and any brine would likely have washed off and had no effect.

If you want to thank someone for their work during the storm, thank the electric company repairmen (for Dominion and Rappahannock Electric and other cooperatives), who were out in miserable—and often dangerous—conditions for days restoring power. They have a tough job, but that’s what they are paid to do. And they do it extremely well.

An extended outage like many of us experienced shows just how much we rely on electricity. Yes, we could survive without it just as our ancestors did, but they were prepared and we are not.

Most of have no wood cook stoves or stacks of wood for an emergency. We don’t have a big coal stove in the middle of the room to heat the house or a privy out back to use when the toilet won’t flush.