DONNIE JOHNSTON: Reverse psychology worked on Mother Nature

You can thank me or hate me for last week’s snow.
For years, I have been putting out a winter weather forecast during the early fall, and usually with 80–85 percent accuracy.
But during the last few winters, we have just not had any snow, so this year, I decided to use reverse psychology. If I didn’t put out a forecast, if I didn’t predict snow, then perhaps I might trick Mother Nature and we would have a snowy winter.
Well, guess what? Mother Nature took the bait and we got two storms in five days.
Now I’m not saying that I’m taking full credit—or blame—for last week’s snows, the first of which turned into a full-blown disaster, but you’ve got to admit that the situation is a little curious.
For four or five years, I call for snow and we get none. Then this old Indian says adamantly that there will not be snow and there is enough white stuff to make the teepee fall in on the fire. Strange.
One reason we got so much snow is that the first storm sneaked up on the forecasters. Nobody talked about the Sunday night storm until Saturday night. Those are the storms you have to be wary of (pardon the dangling preposition).
Many times, weathermen start talking two weeks in advance about a big snowstorm that often never materializes, usually because the forecasters have spewed out so much hot air, the snow either turns to rain or blows in another direction.
Sometimes these guys just talk a storm to death and other times the cold air and moisture just doesn’t come together the way computers predict it will two weeks in advance.
The storm just suddenly materialized without much warning.
Some have asked why VDOT didn’t treat the roads with brine before the snow hit. If you recall, the first part of that storm was heavy rain and any brine would likely have washed off and had no effect.
If you want to thank someone for their work during the storm, thank the electric company repairmen (for Dominion and Rappahannock Electric and other cooperatives), who were out in miserable—and often dangerous—conditions for days restoring power. They have a tough job, but that’s what they are paid to do. And they do it extremely well.
An extended outage like many of us experienced shows just how much we rely on electricity. Yes, we could survive without it just as our ancestors did, but they were prepared and we are not.
Most of have no wood cook stoves or stacks of wood for an emergency. We don’t have a big coal stove in the middle of the room to heat the house or a privy out back to use when the toilet won’t flush.
Last week’s storm also shows just how vulnerable we really are. If a foreign power or aliens from some other planet could neutralize out electric grid, we would be at their mercy.
A lot of appreciation also goes out to the VDOT crews who pushed snow and the independent contractors who removed the trees that were down on the highways. Yes, they got paid well, but they still put in long hours of hard work.
This column would not be complete without talking about the mess on I–95, where some people were reportedly stranded for as long as 24 hours. Glad I wasn’t in that.
It was never a matter of survival. You can go 10 days or more without food and there was plenty of snow to eat for water. And as long as those folks could get the heater in their cars running for a short period of time they had enough heat to keep them from freezing.
And a car charger would keep their cellphones operating. This was mostly a matter of severe inconvenience.
I’m sure there was a lot of “yellow snow” along the roadside and anyone with Crohn’s disease or diarrhea was in terrible shape. You don’t consider that a true emergency until nature calls.
That traffic jam points out the importance of always having a warm coat, gloves and boots in your car during the winter. You never know when you’re going to have car trouble, a wreck or run into a prolonged traffic jam.
A lot of criticism has been placed at the door of the governor for not calling out the National Guard or summoning other help—and rightly so. The man could have done a lot better.
Someone brought up an interesting point. If all those cars in that miles-long traffic jam has been electric, what would have happened? Guardsman could have brought those people 5 gallons of gas to keep their cars running, but they could not have brought a charging station into the mess.
Electric automobile manufacturers need to think about that and plan accordingly.
Whether I predicted it or not, we got snow, enough snow for even the greatest snow lovers.
Is this the start of a bad winter? We’ll see.
But I’d bet dollars to doughnuts that people will be more prepared for winter after last week.
And maybe reverse psychology really works!
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com