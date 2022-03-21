DONNIE JOHNSTON: Skipping school comes with a stinging lesson

After all these years, I don’t remember whose idea it was, but as we sat in the auditorium waiting for classes to begin, my neighbor Linwood and I decided that we really didn’t want to be in school that day.

We had ridden the bus together and noticed what a perfect late March day it was. A little cool, yes, but we were sure a strengthening sun would cause the temperature to rise into the low 60s by noon. It was just too nice a day to waste in a classroom.

So, we got up and walked out. Books under our arms, we strolled the length of the long hall to the front door and out of the building. No teacher said a word, not in the auditorium, in the hall or even out front where late buses were still arriving. No one noticed that two students—a fifth grader and a sixth grader—were walking the wrong way.

Once outside we headed toward our homes, which were about three miles distant. Again, none of the grown-ups on the town streets noticed that we were heading away from school and not toward it at 8:30 in the morning. So, we just kept walking.

The last buses were pulling away from the high school as we passed that institute of learning, and again no one paid any attention to us. It seemed that we were home free.

But five minutes later, as we turned onto the road where we lived, something occurred to us. What were we going to tell the folks at home? After all, it is a bit out of the ordinary for two kids who left on the bus at 7:15 to suddenly return home before 10. Questions were bound to be asked.

We didn’t know what answers we would give, but we knew what we were NOT going to say. When asked what we were doing home so early, we were not going to say, “Oh, I skipped school.” We were pretty dumb but not that stupid.

About half a mile past the high school Linwood and I decided we had better take a break and come up with a good story. There was a nice grassy spot along a small stream just to the east of the paved road, so we climbed through a rusty barbed wire fence and sat down to think. We wanted to get off the road because the drivers of several passing cars had given us a curious look and it was just a matter of time before someone recognized us, figured out what we were up to and called our homes. We did not want that.

We sat there watching the minnows and the tadpoles in the little stream and wondering what we were going to do next. Linwood was starting to panic and thought about going back to school, but I wanted no part of that idea.

The ideal solution would be to hang around in the fields and woods until it was time for the bus to pass and then walk in as if we were simply returning home. But our bus didn’t get home until about 4:30 and we figured it was now only 10:30 at the latest. We would have to wander around in the woods and fields six hours and that was almost as bad as being in school.

And there was lunch—or the lack of it—to consider. We should have thought of this before we left school.

It was a chilly day—it never did get past 50 degrees—and Linwood started getting cold as well as hungry. He said he was just going home and make up some story. I was not so hasty. I wished him well but told him not to mention that I had skipped school with him.

As Linwood disappeared around a curve, I remembered that the lady in the house on the next hill was a distant relative. I could go visit her. She didn’t drive so I knew she would be home. Besides, there was smoke coming from her chimney. There was warmth there.

I strolled up to the house, knocked and Bert Burke came to the door. She asked me what I was doing, and I think I said that I had missed the bus and was walking to school but got tired and cold and needed a rest.

I’m sure she didn’t believe me but no matter. She invited me inside, and we sat down at the kitchen table by her old Home Comfort wood cook stove and had a good conversation.

When her husband came in from the barn for lunch (he worked on the adjacent farm), she fed both of us a fine dinner. And after he left, the cookies she had started baking in my honor were ready, and we enjoyed of a cookies-and-milk break. Then we sat by the radio and listened to this lady’s afternoon soap operas.

Finally, around 3 o’clock or so I bid Bert farewell and, hoping to time my arrival with that of the school bus, headed on up the road.

What I didn’t know was that Bert had called my house to let my grandmother know that I was OK, and Grandma was waiting for me with a switch.

I found out later that Linwood’s grandmother had also met him with a switch after some friend reported the 12-year-old walking down the highway during school hours. We both went to bed that night with stinging legs.

We both also got a good talking to in the principal’s office the next day, but thankfully Mrs. Ross didn’t use her paddle.

Needless to say, Linwood and I never tried that trick again. We had learned our lesson.

But you know what? I remember Bert’s sugar cookies much more than I remember that switching, so I guess, at least in one respect, skipping school was worth it!

But then they say that you always remember the good and forget the bad.

I guess.