DONNIE JOHNSTON: Start the car, America is waiting for you

Too often we don’t appreciate this great country of ours.

I just got back from Florida, where the weather was in the 80s all week. Back home the cold winds were blowing, and the thermometer dipped to 17 degrees on my front porch last Tuesday morning.

Having heard the forecast, I grabbed a few clothes, my golf clubs and my laptop and drove south. Fourteen hours later, I was basking in sunshine while the cold front was dipping down from Canada and turning Virginia into an icebox.

On my trip to the Sunshine State I didn’t have to cross international borders or show my passport to some suspicious official. I just hopped on I–95 and drove until I found a place where the weather suited my clothes.

That’s America. We have it all. We can drive from snow to heat and from the mountains to the prairie without the permission of anyone. That’s certainly not the way it is in other parts of the world.

Yes, you can go from the snows of Scandinavia to the beaches of southern France in about the same amount of time as it took me to drive to Florida, but in Europe you would need to cross international borders where three or four different languages are spoken.

In America there is only one official language, although it is nice to be able to speak a little Spanish when you get close to Miami. And there are no borders and no checkpoints. You just go from state to state with a welcome sign at each door.

There is so much to see in America, and with the pandemic about over and summer coming, this is a good time to make plans to see this fascinating country we call home.

I’ve been lucky. I’ve traveled in all 48 continental states and seen many of America’s wonders. But I want to see more and long to return to many of the places I have already visited.

So many people I know have never traveled past the Mississippi River. My grandparents, in fact, never made it past Washington, D.C., to the north or Richmond to the southeast, and it was that way with many of my childhood neighbors. The Grand Canyon and Yellowstone National Park were little more than pictures in a book.

But these wonders are real, and every American should visit them. They are part of our great country, and visitors from all over the world travel here to see them. Unfortunately, many Americans live their whole lives and, like my grandparents, never experience the beauty of the land they call home.

Until you have seen the Rocky Mountains rising up from the prairie or watched Old Faithful erupt right on schedule, you can’t fully appreciate what America has to offer. It is truly a land of wonder.

What places have impressed me most? Man, that’s a tough question, but the Mojave Desert has to be one of my favorites. I know, a Virginian who has grown up in the shadow of the Blue Ridge Mountains loving the desert. Still, there is something about emptiness and heat of the Mojave is humbling.

The first time I traveled across it in a car I remembered that centuries earlier American and Spanish settlers either rode across this wasteland on horseback or walked its breadth. Some didn’t make it, but those who did became the embodiment of American will and strength.

The Grand Canyon and Yellowstone, of course, are national parks that every American should visit, but there are other sights like Devil’s Tower, the Badlands of South Dakota and the Petrified Forest of Arizona that are awe-inspiring.

Beyond the natural wonders are the historical sites like the Alamo, Bent’s Fort, the wagon ruts of the Oregon Trail and the silver mines under the town or Virginia City, Nevada.

And if you’ve never taken a train trip through the Rockies and rode through the Eisenhower Tunnel, well, you’ve missed some beautiful sights.

Yes, America has so much to offer, so much to see. So take some time this summer and fall and go check out the sights.

You don’t need a passport. Just jump in your car and go. You’ll never regret it.