DONNIE JOHNSTON: Stock up for a winter of illness

If the medical experts are right, you might want to stock up on Kleenex and aspirin because it could be a sneezy, runny-nose kind of winter.

With the flu, the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and the latest strain of COVID floating through the air (not to mention the common cold), this may be the winter you want to hide out on some isolated desert island.

But are these three the only culprits? My 11-year-old granddaughter has been sick for nearly a week, and she tested negative for all the above. Still, she had all the classic symptoms: headache, 103-degree fever, sneezing, runny nose, no appetite.

Whatever this stuff is, it is hitting kids hard. According to news reports, about 1,000 students were absent at Stafford High School last Friday. That’s a lot of sick kids.

Half my granddaughter’s fifth grade class was absent Monday and 11 of 15 fifth graders at one area private school (as well as about 25 percent of the teachers) were also sick that day. The private school closed for at least two days.

During a recent visit to an urgent case, the nurse told me that the office had been swamped with flu cases. This is early for that pestilence. Flu usually hits hard in January, February and even March. In fact, many doctors don’t recommend getting the flu shot until late November to make sure you are protected for any late winter barrage.

Not this year. The flu is starting early and I’m getting my shot this week. I’m not taking any chances. Yes, the flu shot only has a 50 percent chance of protecting you against this season’s most prevalent strain of the virus, but that’s better than no protection at all.

The Omicron strain of the COVID has been rearing its ugly head lately. A month ago, I came down with it and was in the bed for almost four days. Even for the vaccinated and boosted, that stuff packs a wallop and I still get worn out after four or five hours of physical labor. And the head congestion just won’t go away.

Yes, everybody from kids to older adults seems to be getting some kind of respiratory virus this fall. As I said, get your supply of Kleenex before there is a shortage.

In retrospect, this sickly winter was bound to happen, and I even foresaw this outbreak in a column almost two years ago. It was easily predictable that children would be hit hardest.

Why? Because kids have been masked up for almost two and a half years. Meanwhile, the flu and other viruses have been out there lurking, just waiting for those masks to come off so they can find a host.

Kids like my granddaughter usually bring home some childhood virus every school year. Each one helps build up their immunity to the next so that by the time they reach adulthood their body has at least some resistance to all but the most virulent strains.

For almost three years during the COVID outbreak, kids wore masks at school and some parents kept children away from stores and highly congested areas.

This year the masks came off and kids — and adults, for that matter — returned to their pre-COVID routines. Now all the viruses we didn’t get during the pandemic are seeking us out. And because of masking, we have a lower resistance to germs and viruses.

Should we mask up again this winter? If we do, we’ll just delay contracting those viruses another year. They aren’t going away and the quicker we build immunity to them the sooner society will get back to normal.

Yes, almost three years later (COVID began in November 2019 in China) we are still dealing with this virus and its after-effects. COVID will not go away.

Thanks to flu, RSV, COVID and the common cold. It may be a long, sneezy, feverish, runny-nose winter.

The old folks always said a good snow would kill germs. If that’s the case, we need a blizzard.